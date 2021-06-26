JJ Abrams’ Madame X DC Comics TV series in the works at HBO Max – The Hollywood Reporter





JJ Abrams adds another DC Comics inspired TV series to his roster. Prolific producer teams up with Angela Robinson to adapt DC’s Madame X as a scripted drama series for HBO Max. Sources say the project, which is in its early stages of development, will be written and produced by Robinson (Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, The word I).



Sources say Abrams and his Bad Robot partner / wife Katie McGrath personally recruited Robinson for Warner Bros. TV so that she can write and supervise. Madame X. Abrams and McGrath – whose Bad Robot is also based at WarnerMedia with a global deal of $ 250 million – after the former got to know Robinson through Time’s Up. Robinson sits on the organization’s global board of directors, while McGrath is co-secretary of its board. Paramount TV Studios, where Robinson was previously hosted with a long-term global deal, went to great lengths to keep Robinson but eventually pulled out when Warners returned with a higher bid driven by Bad Robot’s influence. Robinson’s deal with Warner is said to be in the low eight-figure range. Still, Robinson has one exception in his deal with Warners that allows him to continue to be involved in the Lightning dance update she was developing for Paramount TV Studios and Paramount +. Madame X (aka Madame Xanadu) first appeared in the DC Comics universe in 1978 and is part of the Justice League Dark universe. The character is a witch who aided the Suicide Squad and serves as a spiritual advisor to Specter and, in DC’s The new 52, assists the Dark League and is revealed to be the mother of the villainous Doctor Destiny. (See the character below.) Abrams and Bad Robot are in various stages of development across several series for HBO Max, including a Justice League Dark franchise that is designed to feature multiple spinoffs as part of a larger connected world similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As part of Justice League Dark’s plans, Bad Robot is also preparing a Constantine series, with Madame X also likely to be part of this larger franchise. He also teams up with Matt Reeves for an animated film. Batman series for the streamer. (Abrams and Bad Robot are also producing a new Superman movie, which will feature a black lead role, for the DC and Warners cinematic arm.) Apart from the DC tariff, Bad Robot is also preparing Duster, the brilliant branching out Neglect and Subject to change (written by and based on an original idea by Abrams) for HBO Max as well as the long gestation Demimonde (also written by the Lost alum) for the HBO premium cable network. Elsewhere on the television front, the Bad Robot executive produces the Lisey’s story (alongside author Stephen King), has a UFO docusery in the works for Showtime and continues to produce Westworld for HBO. All scripted series are produced by Warner Bros. TV, Abrams’ longtime home of the small screen. Bad Robot also produced Apple’s Small voice (who shouldn’t return) and the HBO awards nominee Lovecraft Country. TV Bad Robot director Ben Stephenson to produce executive Madame X alongside Abrams and Robinson. Bad Robot’s Rachel Rusch Rich is co-executing production on the potential series. Additional details, including a formal connection line, are being kept under wraps as representatives of HBO Max, producers Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot declined to comment. Madame X

DC Comics







