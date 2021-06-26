The best free events in Philadelphia this weekend and next

This calendar is updated every Friday with the best events of the week. You can always find it on inquirer.com/freecalendar. For other major events, see our Event calendar and children’s calendar.

Here are some great ways to keep yourself busy this week for free:

(Community / in person / multiple days) Philadelphia reopens! Now you are able to do (essentially) all of the things that you missed in the past 16 months. But it is not really safe for vaccinated people to visit reopened places and attend events in person. Make a plan to get vaccinated; there are many places in Pennsylvania and New Jersey CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood recreation centers and more where you can get your free COVID-19 vaccine. (phila.gov)

(Seasonal / in person / outdoors) Fridays this summer starting June 25, fireworks light up the skies over Wildwood through Friday September 3. The show is free and can be easily viewed throughout the Wildwood Boardwalk. (Fridays June 25 to Sept. 3 Wildwood Boardwalk, wildwoodsnj.com)

(Seasonal / In-Person / Multi-Day Event) Wawa Welcome America returns to mark Independence Day. A number of events are expected to take place during the multi-week event, including a daily festival at the Town Hall courtyard with music, shows, Tastykake giveaways, and more. Wawa Welcome America events continue through July 4 when they conclude with fireworks on the Parkway and a free concert featuring Flo Rida and Bebe Rexha at Mann Center. (Until July 4, welcomeeamerica.com)

(Museum / in person) Admission to the Penn Museum is free on Sundays to celebrate Wawa Welcome America. Pre-registration is required and the code WAWA21 when paying online gives you free access to the museum. (June 27, 10 am-5pm, 3260 South Street, welcomeeamerica.com)

(Music / In Person / Free) Patty Jackson hosts a free Wawa Welcome Americas gospel performance at Independence Mall. Gospel legends from the Tri-State region will be honored at this free show. Bring a chair to fully enjoy the outdoor concert. (Free, June 27, 7-9 p.m., Fifth and Chestnut St., welcomeeamerica.com)

(Music / in person) Local rapper Chill Moody hosts an afternoon of live music by up and coming local musicians as part of the Wawa Welcome America Chill Moody experience. The show takes place all afternoon and Saturday night at River Stage at Penns Landing. (June 26, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., 101, boulevard Saint-Christophe Colomb, welcomeeamerica.com)

(Music / In Person / Outdoors) Patriotic music fills Penns Landing as the Philadelphia Orchestra presents a free concert as part of the citywide Wawa Welcome America celebration on July 4. (June 25, 7 p.m., 101, boulevard Saint-Christophe Colomb., welcomeeamerica.com)

(Seasonal / In-Person / Outdoors) The annual Celebrate Lancaster Festival includes a range of events including a presentation of local artwork, food and drink from area food trucks and performances by musicians such as DJ Watts, Mark Derose Band and Swing Combo Salsa Group. The night ends with a fireworks display near Clipper Stadium and Southeast Middle School at dusk. Events are taking place throughout Lancaster town center. (June 25, noon-twilight, visitlancastercity.com)

(Seasonal / in-person / art / multi-day) The two-day Manayunk Arts Festival is the largest juryed outdoor arts festival of the tri-state and features artists from a variety of disciplines including jewelry, sculpture, painting and photography. The festival takes place along Main Street, which will be closed to traffic, from Shurs Lane to Leverington Ave. Also expect specialty food and drink at Main Street restaurants. (June 26-27, Main St. from Shus Lane to Leverington Ave., manayunk.com)

(Literature / Virtual / Community) Treat yourself to an afternoon of readings by renowned and recently published Philadelphia writers from the comfort of your own home. The online event celebrates the launch of a best-news book from Philly authors, including Harrietts bookstore owner Jeannine Cook, and others. (June 26, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., tohopub.com)

(Music / Virtual) This weekend’s online battle for Verzuz pits Bow Wow, the Let Me Hold You rapper and actor discovered by Snoop Dogg in the 1990s (when he was known as Lil Bow Wow), to Soulja Boy, who won 2007 with Crack That (Soulja Boy), one of the best-selling hip-hop singles of all time. The duo have a beefy history stretching back over a decade, though they made peace and released a joint mixtape in 2016. (June 26, 9 p.m., VerzuzTV on Instagram and Apple TV +)

(Music / Virtual) Since the start of the pandemic, Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner has sweated a storm doing his famous Tough Cookies shows at his South Philly home with guitarist Will Donnelly every Saturday. The New Yorker named him Pandemic Person of the Year and last month he released the rowdy and adorable album Tough Cookies: Best of the Quarantine Broadcasts. The weekly streak ends with their 101st show, which is staged from a secret location as the group prepares to resume touring. Virtual Tough cookies will continue once a month. (June 26, 6 p.m., lowcutconnie.com/toughcoookies)

(Seasonal / in person) In Wilmingtons Rockwood Park, a free ice cream festival takes place on Saturdays with live music and shopping at the First State Flea Market. (June 26, 9 am-3pm, 4651 Washington St. Extension, Wilmington, Del., eventbrite.com)

(Pride / in person) Pride is coming to Delco, with the first Upper Darbys Pride Festival. Look for kid-friendly activities, vendors, music, DJ, dancing, food, nonprofit resources, face and nail painting, drag shows, etc. (June 27, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., udtj.org/udpride2021)

(Dance / In Person) This free hour-long tap performance includes a special preview of Honeysomethin Blues, a new piece for the band. The evening show is outdoor and takes place in Dilworth Park. (June 30, 6 pm-7pm, 1 S. 15th Street., ladyhoofers.org)

(Music / Virtual / TV) This weekend, the Black Entertainment Television Awards will be hosted by Taraji B. Henson and feature a tribute to DMX, the gruff-voiced rapper Ruff Ryders who died in April at the age of 50. Producer Swizz Beatz will perform, along with Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Buffalo, New York rapper Griselda and actor Michael K. Williams. Queen Latifah will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. (June 27, 8 p.m., BET.com)

(Shopping / in person) Shop at the pier for vintage and handcrafted finds from a variety of local vendors. Find everything from clothing and jewelry to home decor and locally made gifts. Masks required. (June 27, 10 am-5pm, 121 N. Columbus Boulevard., Libertyflea.com)

(Seasonal / In-Person / Outdoors / Free) Learn to paddle and get out on the water yourself during the Philadelphia Canoe Clubs Open House. Watch free boating demonstrations, enjoy canoe and kayak rides, or purchase items from the used equipment sale. (June 27, 10 am-4pm 4900 Ridge Avenue, philacanoe.org)

(Community / In Person / Ongoing) Get your Zen with local yoga led by Violet Vine. Pre-registration and a face cover are required. (from Wednesday to July 28, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., 4601 Richmond Street, eventbrite.com)

(Seasonal / in person / outdoors / kid friendly) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park. Visit the ephemeral park by the water to eat and drink on the lawn or at the bar of the floating barge. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Streets’ many colorful hammocks or playing one or two arcade games. (Until September 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301, boulevard Saint-Christophe Colomb.)

(Music / in person / outdoors / over several days) From Wednesday to the end of August, Dilworth Park hosts local dance troupes and musical ensembles for free weekly outdoor concerts. The series begins May 5 with a performance by members of the Philadelphia Orchestra and continues throughout the spring and summer with BalletX, Philadanco, Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra and more. Masks and social distancing required; food and drinks available at onsite cafe. (from Wednesday to August 25, 1 S. 15th St., cityphila.org)

(Biking / in person / multi-day / kid-friendly) Volunteers have carved out the spaces between the man-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for cycling. You don’t need to have your own mountain bike, BMX bike or even your helmet – these are available on loan, free of charge. Closed shoes, masks and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. 5 years and over, with days of 5 years and under to be announced. (Tuesday to Saturday until October 30, from noon to 5 p.m., depending on the weather and the availability of volunteers, Parkside Avenue N., phillypumptrack.org)

