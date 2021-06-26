WWE releases Bollywood Boyz





WWE reportedly pulled several superstars off their roster after terminating their contracts on Friday. These include The Bollywood Boyz (Singh Brothers), Fandango, and Tyler Breeze, among others. August Gray, Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese and Ever-Rise are some of the other names released so far in the wee hours of Saturday morning. PWInsider.com has confirmed that 205 Live and NXT stars Curt Stallion and Arturo Ruas (who was last seen on Raw Underground) are WWE’s latest outings. The Singh Brothers are a wrestling team made up of Sunil Singh aka Gurvinder Sihra and Samir Singh aka Harvinder Sihra. They made their SmackDown debut in 2017, as The Singh Brothers and the managers of Jinder Mahal. They started using the Bollywood Boyz team name and gadget again when they moved their number to 205 Live in 2020. In a moving Twitter post, the duo wrote: “All the bumps, ripped ACLs, dislocated shoulders, it was all worth it over the past 5 years. And how ironic, we ended our last game with a shoulder sticking out of the socket. “It’s only fitting that we got fired as we showed up for wrestling training – we love what we do, with passion.” All the bumps, ripped ACLs, dislocated shoulders, it’s all been worth it for 5 years. And how ironic, we ended our last game with a hanging shoulder It’s okay, we got fired showing up for wrestling training – we love what we do, with passion Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) June 25, 2021 The duo had their best performance in WWE when they joined Jinder Mahal during the reign of The Modern Day Maharajas Championship. Not only were the Singh brothers instrumental in helping Mahal win the coveted title, but they were also crucial in his defense. bollywood boyz gone but never forgotten pic.twitter.com/bCsADk6jLx (@touch the blood) June 25, 2021 4 years ago @RogersArena in front of our parents. It was special. They are our constant reminder to keep pushing for greatness. pic.twitter.com/VYGjvc4pPM Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) June 25, 2021 In February 2021, the Singh brothers made headlines when they supported the ongoing farmers’ protest in India.







