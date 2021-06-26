Experience the ‘Summer of Soul’ in Hollywood – NBC Los Angeles





What there is to know “Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution could not be Televised)” screened from June 25 to July 6 at the El Capitan theater

$ 18; reserved places only

The venue also features an exhibit of Harlem Cultural Festival memorabilia. The late 1960s brought messages of powerful change, social justice and community pride, urgent missives that flowed through a multitude of strong art events that were important at the time and did that to become more sacred and celebrated, since they happened for the first time. . The Harlem Cultural Festival, “… an epic event that celebrated black history, culture and fashion”, has long been at the heart of a pivotal era that has seen profound transformations. But while other musical gatherings of the time enjoyed concert films with wide releases, much of the footage recorded at Mount Morris Park, now Marcus Garvey Park, in the summer of 1969 “has never been seen. views and largely forgotten until now, ”shares the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood. This changes on July 2, when “Summer of Soul (… or, when the revolution couldn’t be televised)” Ahmir’s first director “Questlove” Thompson, debuts on hulu. But here’s something exciting for Southern Californians keen to experience the musical documentary in a big screen setting: The “Soul” has just shone on the big screen in one of Hollywood’s great movie palaces. It’s the The captain, which is the only West Coast theater to screen the highly anticipated film in its pre-Hulu engagement. Add to the excitement? “Summer of Soul” will remain on the Hollywood Boulevard landmark until July 6, if you enjoy it on TV and decide you want to savor it again in a spacious movie theater. The documentary, which won both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, features performances by Gladys Knight & the Pips, Sly and the Family Stone, Mahalia Jackson, BB King, The 5th Dimension and Stevie Wonder, as well as several other renowned artists. The El Capitan Theater also features Harlem Cultural Festival memorabilia in a pop-up exhibit, which moviegoers are welcome to view before or after enjoying the documentary. Photos of the concerts, a button from the Harlem Culture Festival production committee, handwritten notes from the performances and other pieces are part of the collection. AT secure your ticket and reserved seat, visit the El Capitan website now. The 5th Dimension performing at the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969, featured in the documentary SUMMER OF SOUL. Photo courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. 2021 20th Century Studios All rights reserved

