Bollywood Roundup: Taapsee Pannu, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty, and more …

Taapsee Pannu: back to business

Bombay– Taapsee Pannu is back being eccentric, she is promoting her upcoming movie “Haseen Dillruba”. She took to social media on Friday to share a photo posing with a rose stalk in her mouth, setting the tone for things to pick up for her.

“Back to business! Let’s do this! #HaseenDilruba on July 2, 2021 on @netflix_in #PromotionReady #Rose #DineshPandit # ipadpro2021 #ipadpro,” she wrote next to the image.

In the picture, the actress, who returns from vacation to Russia, is dressed in a red top and she is sitting with an iPad, a thick book and a flower vase with red roses.

Taapsee stars in Vinil Mathew’s “Haseen Dillruba”, a crime drama that also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The film is released digitally on July 2.

Shruti Haasan switches from sweatpants to sarees for Insta post

Bombay– Actress Shruti Haasan posted a photo of herself in a saree on Instagram on Friday, and compliments poured in.

“Hi !!! It’s been a long time since I’ve worn anything traditional !! It’s the look of sweatpants for days and days and days. So here’s a Friday flashback for you,” a writes Shruti with his photo article.

The post received over two lakh likes within three hours of uploading.

The actress, who is currently in Mumbai, recently informed fans that she is finally leaving her home after three months with all the necessary precautions.

On the job front, Shruti will be seen in the Telugu film “Salaar” alongside Prabhas and the Tamil film “Laabam” starring Vijay Sethupati.

Shilpa Shetty: We all need a little fire to keep going

Bombay– Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared some Friday wisdom on social media with a stunning video featuring her in a bright yellow ensemble.

Shilpa posted a boomerang video on Instagram that shows her twirling around in a layered yellow dress sweeping the floor. She paired it with an emerald choker.

“We all need a little fire to keep going,” she captioned.

Meanwhile, the actress’ family have recently recovered from Covid 19 and she has resumed her role as judge on the reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4”.

She is also expected to return to the big screen for the first time in 17 years with the films “Nikamma” and “Hungama 2”.

Sutapa Sikdar: I thirst for your indulgences Irrfan

Bombay– Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late actor Irrfan Khan, on Friday shared a return video from the set of her latest film “Angrezi Medium”, where she is seen playing cards while Irrfan is busy listening to the number “Ude jab jab zulfen teri “.

Along with the clip, Sutapa wrote a note for her husband: “Three years ago with the Irrfan crew in London filming. He was not doing well that day, but who can tell.

She added: “Hated playing cards, but witnessed tirelessly reading her book and saw us playing even in the makeup van. I thirst for your indulgences Irrfan #shootingwaits #AngreziMedium #wivesenjoying #imissyou” , she wrote in the caption.

Sutapa and Irrfan married in 1995. Both have sons Babil and Ayaan. Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He died at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on April 29, 2020.

Karisma Kapoor turns 47, shares glam snaps with fans on special day

Bombay– Actress Karisma Kapoor turned 47 on Friday and shared three glamorous photos on Instagram to mark the occasion.

“Make my years count, instead of counting the years #aboutlastnight #familyandfriends #onlylove,” she wrote alongside the pictures, clicked by her daughter Samaira Kapur.

In the photos, Karisma is dressed in an animal print top, black pants and black heels. The photos had garnered more than 177,880 likes in the evening.

Warm birthday greetings poured in from celebrities like Manish Malhotra to Diana Penty and Sanjay Kapoor on social media.

“Happy birthday! You are kind and beautiful…. From the inside. That’s what really matters! Lots of love,” wrote Saba Ali Khan, sister-in-law of Karisma’s sister, Kareena. (IANS)