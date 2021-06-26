Entertainment
Brock Collection x H&M launch exclusive collaboration – The Hollywood Reporter
Before Bridgerton the fashion-dominated summer, Brock Collection was already infusing effortless romance into the red carpet wardrobes of stars such as Margot Robbie, Emma Watson and Suki Waterhouse. Founded by co-designers Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock, the Los Angeles-based luxury brand is known for its vintage-inspired frilly silhouettes and floral prints – and with the launch of its exclusive collection with H&M, you don’t. you don’t need a Hollywood wallet to add the brand’s modern Regencycore pieces to your wardrobe.
“The Brock collection has always been about connecting the threads between upscale polish and down-to-earth ease, which we’re so happy to bring to new audiences,” Vassar and Brock said in a statement. “Each piece in the collection is special and carries a certain romantic charm but is totally effortless.”
Price from $ 17 to $ 60, Brock x H&M Collection consists of corset-like ruffled tops, pleated summer dresses with shoulder ties and bubble hems, floral slip dresses and more, made from durable fabrics such as cotton and organic linen, recycled cotton and polyester, and Tencel Lyocell. The collection is completed with denim shorts and straight pants, nature-inspired gold-plated jewelry, playful quilted denim shoulder bags and more.
Considering that the Brock collection typically exceeds $ 600 for tops and $ 1,000 for dresses, it’s no surprise that the H&M collection was quickly purchased on the Swedish retailer’s website. Some sizes can still be purchased from H&M online, and the collection is also available at the fast fashion brand’s physical stores, including Los Angeles and New York.
If the H&M collaboration marks the first time the stylists’ favorite Hollywood brand has landed on your radar, it’s not too late to shop. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best pieces to buy from Brock Collection x H&M that are still available online, along with a few of our favorite picks from the luxury brand’s main line.
1. Brock Collection x H&M linen-blend corset top
Made from a blend of organic viscose and linen, this corset style top presents the basque and iconic pleats of the Brock collection at an affordable price.
2. Brock Collection x H&M lyocell blend dress
We plan to wear this floral midi dress at picnics, farmers’ markets and beyond. Along with the romantic pleats and gathered ruffles, we love that this ruffle piece also has pockets.
3. Brock Collection x H&M Straight High Ankle Jeans
These tapered jeans are made from recycled cotton and feature an effortless ankle length, while five pockets complete the pair’s casual look.
5. Large Brock Collection x H&M sunglasses
These flamingo oversized sunglasses will definitely achieve that Old Hollywood starlet aesthetic.
6. Brock Collection x H&M AirPods case
Need a chic and playful apple airpods case? Try the pearl accessory from the Brock x H&M collection, featuring an aged metal chain.
7. Brock x H&M Collection Necklaces, pack of 2
The layered gold chain look is for summer, and these vintage inspired necklaces (embellished with faux pearls and a dragonfly pendant) provide a dreamy finishing touch.
8. Brock Collection x H&M Pointed Mules
These flat shoes (also available in light denim blue) will complement any chic look.
9. Tia cotton twill bustier top from the Brock collection
This luxury floral bustier top from the Brock Collection pre-fall line is available for pre-order and features a seductive sweetheart neckline and cropped hem. The alluring dark print is also available a peplum jacket and one evening-ready midi dress.
10. Patti Brock Collection square neck macrame lace dress
Tap into your inner Joan Holloway or Peggy Olson with Brock Collection macrame lace dress (now on sale for $ 447), which features a square neckline to show off your cleavage, a belt at the waist, and a full midi hem silhouette.
11. Peplum top with balloon sleeves and floral print from the Brock collection
The deep V-neckline brings balance to this floral blousevoluminous balloon sleeves. It has a peplum hem and ruffle trim.
12. Floral print midi skirt from the Brock collection
Whether you pair it with a sleeveless cropped top or a long-sleeved blouse, the Brock collection floral midi skirt is a versatile all-season piece to keep in your wardrobe.
