Brock Collection x H&M launch exclusive collaboration – The Hollywood Reporter

If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Before Bridgerton the fashion-dominated summer, Brock Collection was already infusing effortless romance into the red carpet wardrobes of stars such as Margot Robbie, Emma Watson and Suki Waterhouse. Founded by co-designers Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock, the Los Angeles-based luxury brand is known for its vintage-inspired frilly silhouettes and floral prints – and with the launch of its exclusive collection with H&M, you don’t. you don’t need a Hollywood wallet to add the brand’s modern Regencycore pieces to your wardrobe.

“The Brock collection has always been about connecting the threads between upscale polish and down-to-earth ease, which we’re so happy to bring to new audiences,” Vassar and Brock said in a statement. “Each piece in the collection is special and carries a certain romantic charm but is totally effortless.”

H&M

Price from $ 17 to $ 60, Brock x H&M Collection consists of corset-like ruffled tops, pleated summer dresses with shoulder ties and bubble hems, floral slip dresses and more, made from durable fabrics such as cotton and organic linen, recycled cotton and polyester, and Tencel Lyocell. The collection is completed with denim shorts and straight pants, nature-inspired gold-plated jewelry, playful quilted denim shoulder bags and more.

Considering that the Brock collection typically exceeds $ 600 for tops and $ 1,000 for dresses, it’s no surprise that the H&M collection was quickly purchased on the Swedish retailer’s website. Some sizes can still be purchased from H&M online, and the collection is also available at the fast fashion brand’s physical stores, including Los Angeles and New York.

If the H&M collaboration marks the first time the stylists’ favorite Hollywood brand has landed on your radar, it’s not too late to shop. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best pieces to buy from Brock Collection x H&M that are still available online, along with a few of our favorite picks from the luxury brand’s main line.

1. Brock Collection x H&M linen-blend corset top

Made from a blend of organic viscose and linen, this corset style top presents the basque and iconic pleats of the Brock collection at an affordable price.

H&M

Brock x H&M TK Collection

$ 35

Buy now

2. Brock Collection x H&M lyocell blend dress

We plan to wear this floral midi dress at picnics, farmers’ markets and beyond. Along with the romantic pleats and gathered ruffles, we love that this ruffle piece also has pockets.

H&M

Brock Collection x H&M Lycocell dress

$ 50

Buy now

3. Brock Collection x H&M Straight High Ankle Jeans

These tapered jeans are made from recycled cotton and feature an effortless ankle length, while five pockets complete the pair’s casual look.

H&M

Brock Collection x H&M Straight High Rise Ankle Jeans

$ TK

Buy now

5. Large Brock Collection x H&M sunglasses

These flamingo oversized sunglasses will definitely achieve that Old Hollywood starlet aesthetic.

H&M

Large Brock Collection x H&M Sunglasses

$ 18

Buy now

6. Brock Collection x H&M AirPods case

Need a chic and playful apple airpods case? Try the pearl accessory from the Brock x H&M collection, featuring an aged metal chain.

H&M

Brock Collection x H&M AirPods Case

$ 18

Buy now

7. Brock x H&M Collection Necklaces, pack of 2

The layered gold chain look is for summer, and these vintage inspired necklaces (embellished with faux pearls and a dragonfly pendant) provide a dreamy finishing touch.

H&M

Set of 2 Brock x H&M Collection necklaces

$ 18

Buy now

8. Brock Collection x H&M Pointed Mules

These flat shoes (also available in light denim blue) will complement any chic look.

H&M

Brock x H&M Collection

25 $

Buy now

9. Tia cotton twill bustier top from the Brock collection

This luxury floral bustier top from the Brock Collection pre-fall line is available for pre-order and features a seductive sweetheart neckline and cropped hem. The alluring dark print is also available a peplum jacket and one evening-ready midi dress.

Fashion Operands

Brock Collection Tia Cropped Cotton Twill Bustier Top (pre-order)

$ 650

Buy now

10. Patti Brock Collection square neck macrame lace dress

Tap into your inner Joan Holloway or Peggy Olson with Brock Collection macrame lace dress (now on sale for $ 447), which features a square neckline to show off your cleavage, a belt at the waist, and a full midi hem silhouette.

Corresponds to Fashion

Patti Square Neck Macrame Lace Dress Brock Collection (Orig. $ 1,490)

$ 447

Buy now

11. Peplum top with balloon sleeves and floral print from the Brock collection

The deep V-neckline brings balance to this floral blousevoluminous balloon sleeves. It has a peplum hem and ruffle trim.

Neiman Marcus

Brock Collection Balloon Sleeve Peplum Top in Floral Print (reg. $ 2,025)

$ 1,215

Buy now

12. Floral print midi skirt from the Brock collection

Whether you pair it with a sleeveless cropped top or a long-sleeved blouse, the Brock collection floral midi skirt is a versatile all-season piece to keep in your wardrobe.

Bergdorf goodman