Talented Bay Area Rapper Gift of Gab from Blackalicious Dead at 50 – CBS San Francisco

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Timothy Parker, better known as Gift of Gab, the astute, nimble-tongue rapper of creative Bay Area hip-hop duo Blackalicious, has died of natural causes at the age of 50 years old, according to social media posts.

News of Parker’s death surfaced on Friday after a memorial tribute appeared on the band’s official Instagram page, posted by Blackalicious producer and DJ Xavier “Chief Xcel” Mosley. He said the rapper passed away last week on June 18.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my friend and 34-year-old brother, Timothy Jerome Parker aka The Gift of Gab. He returned peacefully to the basics on June 18, 2021”, can we read in the message. According to published reports, he died of natural causes.

Parker had a history of health problems from diabetes and kidney failure that put him on dialysis in 2014. He eventually received a kidney transplant in January of last year.

Frequent collaborator Josh Davis – better known as DJ Shadow – also posted about his late comrade on Twitter.

My statement regarding the passing of Timothy Jerome The Gift Of Gab Parker. pic.twitter.com/f5VS5N1zdc – Official DJ Shadow (@djshadow) June 25, 2021

Gab liked to view life as a momentary stage on a much longer journey, and all of her trials and tribulations as training for the adventures to come. If there’s one thing I know, wherever Gab is, it’s that he’s skyrocketing right now, ”DJ Shadow wrote.

Emerging from the unlikely location of the UC Davis campus in the early 1990s alongside breakthrough talents such as DJ Shadow and MC / producer Lyrics Born, Blackalicious is said to help shape the sound of a more cerebral style of hip-hop. underground in the Bay Area. Parker had met his future partner Mosley while they were both attending Kennedy High School in Sacramento.

He was a junior and I was in second year. I had moved to Sac earlier that summer from Union City. Gab had moved there two years previously from Pacoima. We had a home economics class together, Mr. Hightower, third period. He was sitting in the row right behind me, Mosley wrote in his Instagram tribute.

The future members of what would become the Solesides crew met at KDVS, the 5,000-watt college radio station that broadcast from the UC Davis campus. Drawn to the hip-hop show from DJ Zen (later known as hip-hop journalist and author Jeff Chang), the MCs and producers went beyond their initial feelings of competitiveness to form the collective Solesides and found the label of the same name.

In 1994, the brand released the first effort recorded by Blackalicious. Featuring Gab’s dreadfully complex rhymes to gritty cinematic beats courtesy of Xcel and Shadow, theMelodicaEP established the duo and the Solesides team as new players rising on the global hip-hop scene.

It took a while, but the duo eventually continued that effort five years later with the equally famousA2G EP, which featured the indelible and oft-covered classic “Alphabet Aerobics” that would launch dozens if not hundreds of YouTube clips and karaoke versions.

Later in 1999, the duo released their acclaimed album Nia. By the time Blackalicious signed to MCA for Blazing Arrow in 2002, the duo were collaborating in the studio with contemporary hip-hop stars – Charlie 2na of cognate spirits Jurassic 5 and The Roots Questlove drummer / producer – and iconic influences like the speech. pioneer Gil Scott Heron.

The band took a decade-long hiatus releasing new tracks afterThe job, their effort for Anti- / Epitaph in 2005. While Blackalicious still performed regularly live and occasionally on tour during the hiatus, most of their focus would be on solo efforts and other projects as well as music issues. health. Gab struggled with diabetes and eventually received a kidney transplant, although he still managed several albums under his own name in addition to an outing as a member of The Mighty Underdogs during the break.

The decade-long silence ended last spring when the duo began releasing songs from a promised album trilogy. Partly announced by a Pledge Music campaign, the first CDImani Vol. 1 was released in 2015 with great success. Parker followed this up with the mind-blowing solo EP Rejoice! Rappers are rapping again !! in 2017.

Although the group has planned future volumes of Faith – Gift of Gab has said in interviews that Blackalicious has recorded more than 70 new songs in various stages of development – it remains to be seen when the gifted MC’s final works will be released.