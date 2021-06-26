Amid multiple closures, US Disney Channel is still going strong

In 2019, Disney launched its ultimate streaming service, Disney +, which catered to fans of many fandoms, including Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel. Disney + immediately caused a stir and became a giant in a world where streaming services are becoming the new normal. In addition to offering the classics, it gave subscribers access to fantastic original content, like WandaVision andThe Mandalorian.

With the success of Disney + and Disney’s growing reliance on the streaming giant, it’s no surprise that Disney is turning away from TV programming – which translates into Disney shutting down its Disney Channel and Disney Junior channels. worldwide. Disney CEO Bob Chapek even announced that more than 100 Disney channels would be closing their doors in 2021 alone.

Even though Disney is shutting down channels around the world, it looks like Disney Channel in the US is doing very well. In fact, it might be better than good – Disney just announced that a number of exciting shows will debut on the Disney Channel on August 13. It will be a Friday night, and to honor the date, Disney is calling it the first night. FUN-Lucky!

Let’s take a look at what will be previewed!

Turn

Turnis a new Disney film and will star Avantika Vandanapu, who previously played a role on the Disney + show Diary of a future president. An official description of the show bed :

Spin follows a Native American teenager who discovers her artistic side through the unique world of DJ culture and learns that she has a passion for creating mixes that blend the textures of her Indian heritage and the world around her. Zanne Devine (Secret Society of Second Born Royals, Easy A, I, Tonya) is the executive producer of the film, writing by Carley Steiner (Play Date) and Josh Cagan (The Duff).

Descendants: Royal Wedding

The children of the Isle of Oblivion are back to celebrate the wedding of Mal and King Ben! This new series will be animated, but the stars of the original film will return to express their beloved characters. You can read a show description below:

Descendants: The Royal Wedding invites viewers to Auradons’ most anticipated social evening, Mal and the Wedding of King Ben. Luckily forever, the powerful Auradons couple prepare to say it in an epic celebration with their friends and family, but Hades threatens to ruin everything. The animated special will feature a brand new song, and the original cast of Descendants are set to reprise their roles, including Dove Cameron as Mal, Sofia Carson as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay, Mitchell Hope as Ben, Sarah Jeffery as Audrey, Melanie Paxson as Fairy. Godmother, China Anne McClain as Uma, Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad, Anna Cathcart as Dizzy, Dan Payne as Beast, Bobby Moynihan as Dude the Dog and Cheyenne Jackson as Hades.

The film will also pay tribute to star Cameron Boyce, who played Carlos, who sadly passed away in 2019.

The magic of Disney’s Bake-Off

Disney’s new baking competition will pair kids ages 6 to 14 with Disney pastry chefs to create edible works of art. here are some more information about the new fun series:

The rules of imagination and teamwork triumph in Disneys Magic Bake-Off, as three teams of two race against the clock to craft a Disney-inspired cake using Tastemades signature recipe videos and a keeper. enchanted dining filled with a wonderful world of ingredients and surprises. Hosts Rene and Brown, along with Pastry Chef Gomez, guide child bakers through a series of challenges, fun games, and unexpected twists, all designed to elevate contestants’ abilities, skills and creativity to new heights. culinary. Each episode will declare a winning team named the Disney Baking Champion. The winning recipe will become a featured Tastemade video, available on the Disney Channel and Tastemade social media platforms.

All of these new shows will premiere on the Disney Channel on August 13, starting at 8 p.m. EDT. Disney’s FUN-Lucky Night kicks off with the Disney Channel premiere ofToy story 4. Make sure to tune in for a ton of fun on the Disney Channel Big Party!

Will you be watching any of the new Disney Channel series? Let us know in the comments!