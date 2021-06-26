Alex Trebek wins posthumous Daytime Emmys trophy





Alex Trebek won a posthumous Daytime Emmy Award as a Game Show Host and Jeopardy!

LOS ANGELES – Alex Trebek won a posthumous Daytime Emmy as a Game Show Host and Jeopardy! “Took home Game Show Honors on Friday night. Trebek’s son Matt and daughter Emily accepted the trophy behind the host’s podium on the trivia game board. As far back as we can remember he has always been so proud to be a part of Jeopardy! ‘, To work on a show based on the knowledge, the risk and the challenge that people face, ”said the son of Trebek. He liked each a little. Emily added: He was always happy to go to work even during his battle with cancer. He was fortunate enough to be able to do what he loved and we know he didn’t once take it for granted. It was Trebek’s third consecutive victory and the sixth overall in the category. He has been nominated a record 32 times during his career. Peril! won the award for best game show. Executive producer Mike Richards dedicated the award to Trebek, who hosted for 37 years. He was more than just a game show host, he was a legend, a towering figure, Richards said in pre-recorded remarks. He believed Jeopardy! was more than just a game show. He loved him because he represented facts, competition and celebration of intelligence. Kelly Clarkson won two trophies for her eponymous talk show. The singer was honored as a host, beating daytime newcomer Drew Barrymore among others, and the show won the entertainment category. Trebek was recalled in a special tribute segment, starring Regis Philbin and Larry King. Among those who paid tribute to Trebek in recorded comments were US First Lady Jill Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. I had the opportunity to speak with him a few years ago and he told me how proud he was to be Canadian, Trudeau said. I had to tell him that all Canadians are incredibly proud that he is also one of us. King, who died in January at the age of 87, won the title of informative talk show host for his eponymous show on Ora TV. His sons, Chance and Cannon, agreed. Marla Adams and Max Gail won the Supporting Actor trophies. Adams plays Dina Mergeron in CBS’s The Young and the Restless. ”The 82-year-old actor accepted home with the Emmy statue on a table behind her. Gail appeared on stage while socially estranged due to the coronavirus pandemic to accept his role as Mike Corbin at ABC General Hospital. Red Table Talk, “starring Jada Pinkett Smith, daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, won the Informative Talk Show Award. Ina Garten of Barefoot Contessa “won the award for best food entertainer. CBS Sunday Morning, hosted by Jane Pauley, took home honors on the morning show. Sheryl Underwood of CBS’s The Talk chaired the show. She was one of the hosts last year, when the show took place virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

