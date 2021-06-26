Vegas Fling Tony Soprano’s Sarah Shahi strips naked in Netflix’s new Raunchy series

Sarah Shahi may only have appeared in one episode of The Sopranos, but she made a lasting impression thanks to a momentous meeting with Tony Soprano himself (James Gandolfini) in season 6 of the HBO drama. As Sonya Aragon, Shahi played the mistress of Christopher (Michael Imperioli), a carefree student who “made his way through” school. And while she had a quick and sizzling character arc before she vanished from the show forever, her on-screen adventures are far from over.

Now Shahi is back in another steamy role more than a decade after his Soprano stint. This time she plays a suburban mother reliving her wild youth in Gender / Life, his new Netflix series released today on the streamer.

But if you need a refresh before diving into his latest show, here’s a recap on Shahi’s. Soprano little about the episode “Kennedy and Heidi”: After Chris’s death, Tony comes to visit Sonya in Las Vegas to let her know that Chris died in a car accident. After flirting with Tony telling him, “You are prettier than [Chris] leave it, ”we walk quickly over to Tony and Sonya in bed, where they share a joint after connecting.

After offering Tony some top notch weed, the two switch to a more drug, popping peyote before kissing on Sonya’s couch. After a crazy, drug-fueled night with Tony in a casino, his character disappeared, but Shahi never left.

The episode aired in 2007, and Shahi has come a long way since then, appearing in The L word, person of interest and Chicago fire, before directing his own Netflix series. Now that you are all in the know, it’s time to move on to Shahi’s latest, Gender / Life. The actor plays Billie Connelly, a bored and dissatisfied housewife with her investment banker husband, Cooper Connelly (Mike Vogel), and their mundane sex life, which she will readily admit “sucks.”

Searching for a spark of excitement in her lackluster everyday life, Billie begins keeping a diary detailing the sexual exploits of her past, focusing on her hottest moments with her ex, Brad Simon (Adam Demos). But it’s not long before her fantasies slip out of the pages of her diary into reality when Brad unexpectedly returns to her life, rekindling her feelings for him and triggering a love triangle between her, Brad and Cooper, who is. more intrigued than angry when he discovers her steamy diary.

“I never had the crazy experiences you had,” Cooper told him. “I want to have them with you.” And so begins Billie’s balance of rekindling her romance with her vanilla hubby while following the line with her bad boy, toxic ex.

But do not get me wrong Gender / Life for just another soapy drama, the series promises to deliver a lot of racy content, with “a lot of sex” and “a lot of body,” per TV initiate. Shahi told the outlet that she was drawn to the script, which she described as “sexy as hell”. She added, “Not only did I want to be a part of it because there was a lot of sex in it, but [because] there was a lot of sex told from a female perspective, which I thought was really important.

While Soprano The scene was undoubtedly told through Tony’s POV, Shahi promises Gender / Life is all about the feminine gaze. In a separate interview with TV line, she said, “A lot of times when we have very sexual shows or movies it’s always told through the male lens, but now we have something that’s the female perspective.”

Specifically, Shahi said the show is not afraid to sexualize its male stars, sometimes focusing more on their bodies than hers. “It’s about time,” Shahi said, adding, “Also, it was important to show that women can take on other positions.”

Curious to see more of Shahi’s new show? Gender / Life premiered on Netflix today. Check out the trailer for the steamy new series in the video above.

FluxGender / Lifeon Netflix



Where to lookThe Sopranos