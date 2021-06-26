Loki theory says Annihilation Wave, Phalanx could come in Avengers 5





A new theory of The reverse suggests that Loki’s latest episode might have given a clue to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s big bad, who could be the new Thanos in the upcoming Avengers 5 movie. What happened to Loki In the recent episode of Loki, Loki and Sylvie disappeared from the offices of the Time Variance Authority and arrived on the planet Lamentis. The duo then rush to escape Lamentis as they face impending doom with pieces of the moon falling towards him. Loki and Sylvie know that the planet ends up being wiped out because its timeline is running out due to an apocalypse. The two didn’t escape by the end of the episode, so you have to wait and see how they leave Lamentis in the next episode. Lamentis could have revealed villains In Marvel comics, the planet appeared during the Cartoon Arc of Annihilation. This set of stories gave us in the Wave of Annihilation a complete armada that includes over 15,000 ships, weapons capable of destroying entire planets, and a seemingly limitless army of insect-like soldiers who have destroyed many worlds. and even killed cosmic beings like the Celestials and Galactus, according to The reverse. The arc introduced us to a villain named Phalanx. And who is this Phalanx character? Good, The reverse describes the evil creature as a cybernetic hive spirit that roams the universe destroying planets and choosing whether various civilizations are worth assimilating into its collective consciousness. What we know about Avengers 5 We don’t know much about the fifth Avengers movie. Nothing has been announced yet. But Kevin Feige, Creative Director of Marvel said in January 2021 that there would be more Avengers movies in the future. I would have to think so. I should say yes, at some point. It’s a good title. Could use it, he said IGN

We had a movie this year called Avengers: Endgame, and it’s really an end, as you’ve seen, for so many of these characters, Feige said. IGN. So phase 4 is about getting started and phase 4 is learning new things about characters you think you already know, like Black Widow; meet amazing new characters like the Eternals and Shang-Chi. There has been speculation that Captain Marvel maybe the new Avengers boss when that fifth movie comes out. But there’s also the belief that she could become a villain, as that’s what happened in a recent comic book story (in which a villain named Vox Supreme forced Captain Marvel to attack the team. Avengers, giving him powers similar to Thor and She-Hulk). The studio takes a bit of inspiration from a recent comic book arc where Captain Marvel goes evil and apparently the plan is to have her possessed by an evil entity from space, according to We have this cover, a news and rumors site for entertainment projects. However, the report suggested that the change of villain would be teased at the end of Avengers 5 then become a scenario in Captain Marvel 3.

