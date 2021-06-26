Liam Neeson recalls his late wife Natasha Richardson saying she wouldn’t marry him if he played James Bond





If Liam Neeson wanted to marry Natasha Richardson, he had to turn down a particular acting role: James Bond. The 69-year-old actor shared the treat again during an interview on “The Late Late Show with James Corden “ Thursday. Neeson was apparently approached for the role years ago, explaining that he “got a few calls” from producer Barbara Broccoli. “But I wasn’t offered it. I know they were watching various actors, and I was apparently among them,” Neeson noted. “However, my dear deceased wife told me darling, if you offered me James Bond and you’re going to play it, you’re not going to marry me.” Neeson eventually removed her name from the 007 ring and the couple married in 1994. The couple had two sons: Michel and Daniel. MICHEL, THE SON OF NATASHA RICHARDSON, RECALLS THE PAIN OF LOSING HIS MOTHER: IT’S REALLY DELICIOUS WITH YOUR MIND Also during the interview, Neesom shared that after the arguments he would tease his late wife by humming the James Bond theme song as he held his hands in the shape of a pistol. Neesom previously explained why he chose not to play the role of the world’s favorite spy, telling Men’s diaryRichardson’s reasoning was, “Women. Foreign countries. Halle Berry.” “It’s understandable,” he added. English actress deceased in 2009 at age 45 from an epidural hematoma, or bleeding around the brain, after a skiing accident. VANESSA REDGRAVE TALKS ABOUT NATASHA RICHARDSON’S DEATH: “THIS IS NEVER GOING TO BE CORRECT” In 2014, Neeson opened up about his wife’s death. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “I was told she was brain dead. And seeing that x-ray, it was like, Wow. But obviously she was on life support and stuff,” Neesom recalls on “60 minutes “to say goodbye. “And I went to see her and I told her that I love her. I said, honey, you won’t get over this. You hit your head. I don’t know if you can me. hear, but that’s what happened. bring you back to New York. All your family and friends will come. And that was more or less it.

