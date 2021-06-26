Barbra Streisand Removes Willie Nelson Duo From Vault





As one of the few EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winners in the world, Barbra Streisand can do just about anything she wants in the entertainment industry. But, does she want to do country music? The answer seems to be yes – at least a little. On August 6, Streisand will be released Set me free 2, a collection of still unpublished material dating back to 1967. It follows a similar collection from 2012, Release me, and he presents a duet with none other than the country music legend Willie nelson. The unlikely couple recorded a version of “I’d Want It to Be You”, a song written by Streisand and produced by Walter Afanasieff and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds. The collaboration was intended to be included on Streisand’s 2014 album The partners, but was not completed in time to make the cut. In a 2012 interview with SiriusXM, Nelson said he had long hoped to duet with the Broadway star – “I’ve been saying for 20 years, someday I want to duet with Barbara Streisand,” Nelson told Johnny Knoxville – and luckily the word of his desire finally reached her. Set me free 2, which features 10 studio performances, will be released along with a 32-page notebook of notes composed by Streisand and Jay Landers. The album will be available digitally, on CD and in a variety of collectible vinyl presses. PHOTOS: Willie Nelson through the years







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos