Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles solve ‘supernatural’ drama

Well, that was embarrassing.

There is a developing supernatural prequel, and one of the Winchester brothers had no idea.

Guy. Happy for you, actor Jared Padalecki wrote On Thursday, as he cited former costar Jensen Ackles’ near-announcement via a Deadline story about plans for a prequel focused on the parents of Supernatural characters Sam and Dean Winchester.

I would have liked to hear about it other than on Twitter. Glad to watch, but disappointed Sam Winchester didn’t have any involvement, added Padalecki, who played Sam on the hit TV series.

Shortly before the cast’s tweet, Supernatural showrunner Eric Kripke wrote on Twitter, When @JensenAckles first told me this story, I loved it. Him & @DaneelHarriss & @ rthompson1138 are the perfect people to do it. (The other perfect person is too busy with Texas Rangers.) Thanks for carrying the torch, guys, go kick his ass. Proud of you. #SPN #SPNFamily. (Note this unlabeled reference to Padalecki.)

This Padaleckis character would not be involved isn’t completely illogical: the concept, coming from Ackles’ production company and his wife Danneel Ackles, will focus on the past lives of the characters John and Mary Winchester, the parents. of Sam and Deans on the longtime Supernatural CWs.

Ackles, reprising his role as older brother Dean Winchester, will relate, but it looks like the prequel will largely take place before younger brother Sams is born.

Additionally, as Kripke mentioned, veteran Gilmore Girls Padalecki currently stars in the WBs Walker, a remake of the ’90s CBS series Walker, Texas Ranger.

The new hour-long drama will tell the epic, never-before-seen love story of how John met Mary and how they put everything on the line not only to save their love, but the whole world, said Warner Bros. TV in a press release. The prequel has a script engagement. Meanwhile, Ackles will play Soldier Boy in the upcoming third season of Amazons The Boys, created by Kripke.

According to supernatural canon, John (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) became a monster hunter after his monster hunter wife, Mary (Samantha Smith), was killed by a demon. She gave birth to Sam shortly before she was killed. Thanks to a certain writer’s magic, the two characters appeared often, and quite alive, during the course of the series, which took place years after Mary’s death. But there hasn’t been a real origin story on the parents’ relationship.

After Supernatural wrapped up its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because as they say on the show, nothing ever really ends, does it? Jensen Ackles said in a statement. When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew that the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the story of supernatural origin. I always felt like my character, Dean, wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came about. So I like the idea that he takes us on this journey.

Chaos Machine has entered into an exclusive, multi-year agreement with Warner Bros. Television Group last October, Variety reported. Jensen and Danneel Ackles work with former DC creator Renee Reiff, now responsible for the development of Chaos. Robbie Thompson, another Supernatural veteran with 18-episode writing credits, is executive producer and screenwriter for the prequel.

Supernatural spanned 15 seasons, all but one on the CW, propelled in part by serious backing from a staunch fandom. Delayed by the pandemic, Supernatural’s finale aired on November 19, 2020.

Much of this fandom had Walker star Padaleckis, it seems, after a follow-up tweet Thursday when he said he was eviscerated by the news. Then there were those who wondered if Padalecki really didn’t know anything, as he would have been seen in a livestream with Ackles in the past where the concept was discussed. Some reprimanded him for broadcasting a personal conflict in private.

But the actor went in another direction on Friday, first urging his fans to stay calm on social media, he didn’t want to see anything bad happen to the people he cared about, and then posting that everything was cool. .

Representatives for Padalecki and Ackles did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.