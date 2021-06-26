New Yorkers flock to the rinks and embrace the disco era

The city is on the rise!

Inline skating is experiencing a resurgence of interest among New Yorkers. Some have been touring for decades, while others took to the hobby for social fun during the lockdown and continued to groove.

All over New York City, ice rinks host lively themed events for all ages, and skaters take to the streets and TikTok to show off their skills.

Looking for a place to skate in New York? Check Staten Island RollerJam UNITED STATES, Prospect Park DreamLand, or Weekend Skate Circle in Central Park.

And of course, the retro resurgence wouldn’t be complete without sleek ensembles as funky as the duds of the disco era.

Take a look at some of the most fabulous skaters The Post has spotted.

Roll!

Mia Madden at Tompkins Square Park. Stephen Yang |

Mia Madden, a musician who skates in Tompkins Square Park, credits the sport’s popularity to TikTok and how it looks great on camera. People were taking a lot of videos, just because it’s aesthetically pleasing to watch, said Madden, 24, who lives in Alphabet City. I think most things go viral if they’re pretty to look at.

Dual personality

Tim Young takes to Dreamland Roller Rink’s weekly “Roller Disco” party at Prospect Park. Stephen Yang |

Tim Young, a singer from Brooklyn, didn’t start skating until April 2020, but he’s now a regular MC at Dreamland Roller Rink in Prospect Park. This is where he and his “skate gang” of 20 friends meet up every Friday night.

Going from showing up there, without even being able to get up, to then being the person in the center welcoming people and showing others how to skate was the perfect way to recover from the tragedy of last year, the 34-year-old. told the Post.

Get on your knees

Romi Moors, 25, skating at Dreamland’s Roller Disco party. Stephen Yang |

Romi Moors, 25, believes anyone can learn to skate. “People are scared because they think they won’t be able to do it, but nothing easy before they start,” said the native New Yorker, pictured here at Dreamland ice rink. There’s nothing to be scared of. Everyone’s bad at first, who cares?

Fan the flames

Lynna Davis at the Central Park Dance Skaters Association Purple Rain Dance Party at Central Park Skate Circle. Stephen Yang |

Actress and professional skateboarder Lynna Davis frequents Central Park Skate Circle every weekend. It’s one of the best exercises, said Davis, who has skated for 30 years. “Freedom, self-creation; certain things in music will allow your body and mind to do certain things that you didn’t even know you could do. I think freedom heals your mind, body and soul.

Do you want some peace from me?

Chris Barreto skates at Central Park Skate Circle. Stephen Yang |

Chris Barreto, a visual artist who divides her time between New York and Brazil, recently decided to start skating again after a decade. On a whim, she bought a new pair of skates and walked over to Central Park for the Dance Skaters Association’s Evening “Violet Rain”. I did not know anyone. So I just kissed the dance and started to really roll. One of the organizers just held my hand and said OK! Come dance with me! “Recalled Barreto, who now skates every weekend she can.” It’s so weird I feel like I already know these people. “

She is retro-chic

Jasmine Padro in the Lady Gaga vs.Madonna party at Dreamland Roller Rink. Stephen Yang |

A recent theme party at Dreamland was Lady Gaga vs. Madonna, and Jasmine Padro, 43, won the costume contest, donning a pink leotard and shaggy feathered hairstyle from the 2005 Madonna music video Hung Up. People looking for fun things to do outside have definitely stepped up skating, said Padro, who works as a hairstylist at Bay Ridge. She has been looking for lively rinks since the Roxy closed in 2007. She frequents Dreamland and RollerJam, but hopes more rinks open in the future. It is simply not enough. There were many more, she said. I love to dress up, so it gives me a reason to be creative and to prepare a costume.

Lift up your heels

Aviya Fowler, 24, and Emanuel Rollins, 28, at RollerJam USA. Stephen Yang |

Even before the pandemic hit, Aviya Fowler and Emanuel Rollins, a married couple from Paterson, NJ, were on a roll, often skating until 2 a.m. on the New York and Jersey rinks. It’s the only time I feel free, said Fowler, 24. I just forget about the world and let go and am happy for four hours straight.

Line them up

Rachel Montana skates with friends at RollerJam USA. Stephen Yang |

Rachel Montana (in aqua) started skating in the early 80s at the Roxy and later met her current husband at the famous club. Through my weddings, my sorrows, my sorrows, I have never stopped skating, she said. Montana now tackles the Staten Islands RollerJam United States with friends including Gail Battista, 52 (front). On Saturday nights, the beloved ice rink is adults-only with the ambience of a fully stocked nightclub and bar.

Roller skates for rent at Dreamland Roller Rink. Stephen Yang |

Friday night is Roller Disco night at Prospect Parks Dreamland Roller Rink, and it’s all about retro costumes and special themes. Soul Train and “90s Hip-Hop” are on the program this summer. It really is a party, said Moors. “People give their all.

Get into the groove

Malik Alpha Ra-El at RollerJam USA. Stephen Yang |

Malik Alpha Ra-El, who works in sales in Newark, NJ, skates frequently on Saturday nights at Staten Islands RollerJam USA to relieve stress after a long week at work.

Malik Alpha Ra-El (left), 47, with friends from RollerJam USA. Stephen Yang |

When he started going to Dreamland, Tim Young struggled, but a group of seasoned skaters took him under their wing. I started going three days a week, he says. I couldn’t get enough. I wanted to get better and continued to meet such wonderful people. I went on every opportunity I had. Stephen Yang |

Enthusiastic skaters gather for a girls night out at RollerJam USA in Staten Island. Stephen Yang |

A skater at RollerJam USA. Stephen Yang |