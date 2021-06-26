Who is Iain Stirling, the voice of Love Island?





Love Island is back with its three irresistible ingredients: Sun, Sex and Stirling. Yes, the ITV2 reality show just wouldn’t be the same without the sarcastic storytelling of Iain Stirling, whose funny lines and entertaining observations are as much a part of the program as contestants try to find love and win. the jackpot. The Sardonic Scotsman has voiced Love Island since 2015, making it his seventh behind-the-microphone series. And not only did the show make him a household name, but it also saw him be part of the Stirling programs’ most successful relationship and presenter Laura Whitmore secretly married in 2020 and April 2021, have welcomed a girl into the world. Learn more about the man who became the voice of Love Island. Who is Iain Stirling? Iain Andrew Stirling is a Scottish comedian, writer and television presenter from Edinburgh. He started stand-up during his final year of law school at the University of Edinburgh and has been a regular on the UK stand-up circuit for over a decade. In August 2009, Iain made the final of the Chortle Student Comedian of The Year at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, finishing second behind winner Joe Lycett. In October 2012, he toured with Russell Kane as a warm-up. What else has Iain Stirling been in?

Stirling has worked on a number of CBBC shows including Scoop, Help! My Supply Teacher’s Magic and 12 Again, and won a Bafta in 2016 for Best Children’s Presenter for hosting The Dog Ate My Homework humorous quiz program. Away from children’s television, Stirling has appeared in the Comedy Central Stand Up Central and Drunk History series, and as a television and film reporter on the ITV Weekend morning show. He also featured the celebrity game show CelebAbility on ITV2 and appeared on the Stand Up Sketch Show channels. In 2019, Stirling finished runner-up in Taskmaster’s Eighth Series, and in November 2020 he appeared on Loose Women as part of the All-Male First Panel of Daytime Talk Shows. Stirling is an author published in 2018, his book Not Ready To Adult Yet looks back on his journey into adulthood to determine whether millennials are self-obsessed, shy at work, mollycodled, self-centered, or just a misunderstood generation with a crippling fear of failure. He also played for the victorious rest of the world team at Manchester Uniteds Old Trafford in the 2020 Soccer Aid charity football match. In addition to hearing it on Love Island, fans can expect to see more of Stirling later this summer. CelebAbility is currently in the middle of its fifth series on ITV2, and its debut sitcom, Buffering, will air on the channel in August. The semi-autobiographical show, written by Stirling and his stand-up colleague Steve Bugeja, follows the fate of children’s television presenter Iain as he grapples with the challenges of work and relationships with roommates in his twenties. It is scheduled to start on ITV2 on August 5th. Is Stirling going to Mallorca for Love Island?

While we never see her face on Love Island, just like the contestants, the team and on-screen presenter Laura Whitmore, Stirling also spends a few months in sunny Spain. While Love Island is on the air, Stirling starts working at 2 p.m. daily and watches a modified version of the show which is almost always what audiences will watch that night. I introduce myself, watch the show, think of fun things to say, then talk to people who have sex with each other, he told The Sun in 2016. I’m the Instagram generation David Attenborough, he joked to the Standard Evening in 2018. These are animals in their natural environment here, aren’t they? So you could say, I’m just working with a different kind of David. Are Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore Married?

Rightly, perhaps, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling and presenter Laura Whitmore are a couple themselves. The two are believed to have met at an ITV party in 2016 before starting a relationship in 2017, keeping it a secret for six months, when they started sharing snaps of their romance on Instagram. Laura replaced Caroline Flack as host of Love Island’s sixth series set in South Africa in January 2020. When her appointment was announced, she said: “The Love Island crew are the best in the business, including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was taking a vacation away from me… not a chance.” Iain, meanwhile, added: “The new #loveisland host looks nice. I wonder if she’s single …” Later that year, the couple secretly married in a ceremony in Dublin in Laura’s hometown of Ireland, and in December she revealed she was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Their daughter, Stevie, was born in March 2021 and recently took her first flight, Laura taking to Instagram to share a photo of herself and – hidden behind a pair of passports – her baby girl as they boarded the flight for Mallorca before Love Island. The couple also solidified their status as the TV Golden Couple by appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox.

