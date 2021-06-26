Top Chef: Portland, Episode 13 Recap: Crab Core





I watch TV a lot. And in many shows, the penultimate episode is the one to watch. It’s when Jamie and Cersei die in collapsing castle energy. It really is the end, but there is still an episode of energy.

Not here, guys. In the penultimate episode of Best Chef: Portland (now at sea!), his good vibes only. We were only waiting for the final next week.

The rapid fire: The episode begins with Dawn still annoyed by the fact that she struggled from day one to put all of her components on each plate.

But there is no time to mull over, because at 5 a.m. Padma knocks on the doors of the chef’s rooms at the Surfsand Inn in Cannon Beach. It’s a call for clams: Dawn, Gabe and Shota head to Netarts Bay to fetch some clams with All Stars winner Brooke Williamson.

Brooke tells them about the wide variety of clams that live in these apartments here, and they start digging. Me too, I’m going to slam at Netarts. In fact, I recently showed someone my Oregon shellfish license instead of my vaccination card. NBD.

They all sink into the muddy sand and bring their harvest home to cook a dish that features their moist catch. The chefs cook on the patio of their hotel rooms, aided by a pantry set up there as well. (Note: they use Mortons Salt instead of Jacobsens, which is also harvested in Netarts Bay, and I really want to talk about sponsorship money.)

Shota opens his hand and he cuts clams with one hand while a doctor bandages him. Dawn says she hasn’t learned the anatomy of clams. Gabé? He’s cool.

And of course Gabe wins his first Quickfire with a Sopa de Mariscos of Poached Clams and Butter Clams in the Broth. He’s praised for getting a depth of flavor in such a short time. And this is the last Quickfire of the season, folks.

Elimination challenge: For the penultimate eliminatory challenge, Top chef Alumni Nina Compton and Kwame Onwuachi arrive in the rain and tell chefs this week is a tribute to food titan and Portland native, James Beard. Specifically, they’ll all be heading to Kellys Brighton Marina to catch some Dungeness Crab and serve two courses, one hot and one cold, along with Barbe’s favorite crustacean.

They’ll catch the crabs, then head to Astoria Co-op for some shopping. Dawn and Shota will receive $ 300, while Gabe will receive $ 400 for winning the Quickfire before returning home to Cannon Beach. Doing the math, they go half an hour south to catch crabs, drive over an hour north to the store, then almost 40 minutes south to the hostel. Hope these BMWs got extended mileage on their leases.

At Kellys, the chefs are joined by none other than Portland Mayor Gregory Gourdet, and they set off by car to grab their bounty. They are very lucky. We don’t know exactly what month it was, but it’s completely fallen, and these guys are in season. As GG points to a crab, he squeezes his finger tightly. It reminds me of a time when I was pinched as a child, and my grizzly auntie-in-law with a cigarette in her mouth tore off the offending crab’s leg while it was still alive, saying: Now , you know which one you are going to eat. I think about this a lot.

Back at Cannon Beach for the night, Gabe and Shota enjoy a lovely sunset walk near Haystack Rock, and then the three of them talk about being friends forever. Oh.

The next day, chefs have two hours to prepare their dishes and serve their cold dish, then an additional hour to finish their hot crab dish. Alice Waters, her from Chez Panisse in Oakland, zooms in to talk about her memories of James Beard and reminds them to focus on the crab.

In the first round, Shota promised the crab nigiri in two ways, but his ume rice doesn’t come out and he is forced to just put a nigiri on the plate. He throws in a spoon and is the craziest I’ve ever seen him. But it’s a beautiful sushi: crab with yuzu kosho that he has slightly flamed. PDX legend Naomi Pomeroy joins this panel, and she says she forgives it’s just a bite to eat because it’s so good.

Dawn makes a Dungeness Crab salad with cashew soup and pickled oyster mushrooms. The judges sound the trim for removing the overall performance. Gabe serves Dungeness crab and lobster mushrooms, along with crab broth and avocado yogurt. The judges are a little upset that the broth is still hot for this cold round, but they love how much it expresses the fall in the PNW.

For the hot course, Shota has regained control of his game, while Gabe and Dawn fight against the clock. Gabe, who makes crab fat tortillas (yes please), accidentally melts the towel he uses to keep them warm on one of them, so he rolls down a tortilla. Dawn, who does a twist on a crab boil, is so excited to serve her potatoes with the crab, but then forgets to put the tubers on the plate. Her plates are also super splashed with broth, as she didn’t have time to wipe the edges.

Gabe serves his Mole Coloradito crab in a seafood broth with Jerusalem artichokes and the aforementioned crab fat tortilla. The judges are immediately divided over the sunchokes: some find them too bitter, others think they were perfect.

Shota offers a braised purple daikon with a Dungeness crab salad, soy and sherry vinaigrette, and persimmon. Shota says it’s a braised daikon game that you can grab at any Japanese 7-11. The judges go ga-ga for his detention. It’s super balanced even without using a ton of acid or fat, they say.

Dawn puts down her plates without the potatoes, convinced that she will go home. Instead, the judges act like this scene in Abducted as if by magic when Chihiros’ parents eat the enchanted food and turn into pigs, a little unbalanced. They dab the sauce on their faces, lick their fingers all the way to the second knuckle, and Tom bites into the body of a Dungeness crab without removing the flesh from the shell. Readers, I am yelling. This is not soft-shelled Maryland territory, sir!

So at the end of the day they’re all at the judges’ table and Shota is the big winner, even though he only served one piece of sushi in the first course. And while Gabe and Dawn haven’t completely finished their plates either, the whole happy family is heading to next week’s finale! I look forward.

Episode MVP: Dawn, for not slapping that Argyle champers celebration bottle out of Gabes’ hand when he shook it and then sprinkled it first. Dawn has not indicated that she wants to be sprayed, nor is it a boat waiting to be baptized. #godawn #beatgabe

The biggest disappointment: Honestly? What good vibrations on this episode. No disappointment, although I still deal with Toms’ method of eating crab.

Richard Blais hair watch: Richards’ vermilion crest was no match for the mighty Pacific who peered through the picture windows behind him. He fell into a soft crest, part of which cascaded down the right side of his head in submission.







