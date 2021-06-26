Drew Barrymore summons a rainbow at Hamptons’ Pride Prom





A technicolor pride ball at the Parrish Art Museum hosted by fashion label Alice + Olivia had a good omen when an actual rainbow appeared in the sky, strangely, exactly the same time the bubbly actress Drew Barrymore has arrived. “It’s a rainbow for pride, for nature, for everything!” the talk show host shouted while dancing and looking up at the sky with brand designer Stacey Bendet. Cuba Gooding Jr. present with his girlfriend Claudine De Niro was also seen moving, while guests like “Glee” star Lea Michele, Huma Abedin, heirs to the art world Vito Schnabel and Stella Schnabel and TV personality Eboni K. Williams mingled in the colors of the rainbow. installations with royal thrones, inflatable yellow rubber ducks, flamingos and bright orange teddy bears. Guests at the Watermill Party could also enjoy Stila’s makeup, Casamigos Jell-o shots, dresses with custom embroidered initials, flower corsages handed out by drag queen Missleidy the Plant Lady, bowls of candy and a fashionable performance of two dancers bursting a pass to Madonna’s famous hymn. Bendet told Page Six: “It’s been such a difficult year on so many levels, I wanted to do something uplifting and fun.” “I think everyone is so excited to go out and get dressed,” she added. “I sometimes think there’s a little bit of anxiety in there… I haven’t been to an event for a while. It is re-emergence anxiety. You are suddenly withdrawn and not looking at things on a phone, you are in person and there is an embarrassment to that and a little anxiety. But I think overall women are so excited to feel feminine again, to be dressed again and to be social again. ” Drew Barrymore and Stacey Bendet at an Alice + Olivia event in the Hamptons. Instagram While the pandemic has been tough on fashion companies, Bendet is happy to see women flocking to stores and is optimistic for the year ahead. “I think it’s a really exciting time,” she said. “For a year people realized what socializing is and how fun it is to go to a restaurant, to a party, with friends. You have this pent-up demand for weddings and events. You will see women dressing a lot. I think fashion will be fun, exciting, colorful and wild. The event benefited the Ali Forney Center, which helps LGBTQ youth.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos