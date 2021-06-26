



Rapper Gift of Gab, half of Bay Area hip-hop duo Blackalicious, has died aged 50. The other half of Blackalicious, DJ Xavier Chief Xcel Mosley, confirmed the news in a statement posted to the official duos on Instagram. It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my 34-year-old friend and brother, Timothy Jerome Parker aka The Gift of Gab, Mosley wrote. He returned to basics peacefully on June 18, 2021. Gift of Gabs Director Brian Ross added: He was one of the most positive human beings I have ever known and always looked to the future. It was endlessly overflowing with new ideas, philosophical perspectives and thoughts on the future. He was always ready to learn, grow, and engage in in-depth conversation about things he was less familiar with. A simple conversation with him about almost anything could take you where you never thought possible. Tim peacefully left this land to be with our ancestors on Friday, June 18, 2021, the Gabs Quannum collective said in a statement. He is survived by two brothers, a sister, many nieces and nephews, countless friends and fans across the world. We ask that the privacy of the family be respected as we mourn the tremendous loss of our dear brother. A representative of Blackalicious said Rolling stone that Parker had died of natural causes. The rapper had faced a number of health issues over the years, having undergone dialysis and a kidney transplant in January 2020. Best known for the single Alphabet Aerobics, which turns the tongue Harry potter star Daniel Radcliffe celebrates covered on Tonight’s show in 2015, Blackalicious formed in the 90s while Mosley attended the University of California Davis. Together, the duo teamed up with Davis-area artists DJ Shadow and Lyrics Born. Their critically acclaimed debut album, Nia, abandoned in 1999. Its follow-up, AG2, was released the same year and featured Alphabet Aerobics. Gab liked to view life as a momentary stage on a much longer journey, and all of its trials and tribulations as a “training” for the adventures to come, DJ Shadow wrote in a statement on Twitter. If there’s one thing I know, wherever Gab is, he’s flying away right now.

