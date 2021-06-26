Interview Triptii Dimri: Bulbbul actress talks about her toughest phase in Bollywood | Hindi movie news

Entertainment
Interview Triptii Dimri: Bulbbul actress talks about her toughest phase in Bollywood
Excerpts
You made your Bollywood debut in 2017 with Poster Boys. What is your take on the four years you spent in the industry?
Frankly, I wasn’t expecting much. I’m from Delhi and started out as a model and was doing commercials there. I didn’t want to pursue an acting career, even though it crossed my mind. I never made an effort in this direction because I had no contacts and I did not know how to go about it. Besides, for a career in cinema, I should have moved to Mumbai, which my parents would not have allowed. It was through social media that the Poster Boys team spotted me and approached me. I told them that I didn’t know anything about acting, yet I auditioned and to my surprise, I was selected. It was only after the film was released that my parents thought it was time for me to move to Mumbai. Shortly after, I put Laila Majnu in the lead female role. Luck seemed to be on my side when I realized that Bollywood enthusiasts were complaining about the hardships, I was there … with good plans happening to me from the start.
When you entered the industry, were you ready to face the camera and the multiple obstacles that come with the land?
Honestly, when I did Laila Majnu, I hadn’t even done a single workshop. I wasn’t aware of the process you go through when you play a lead role in a movie. So these workshops, these character reading sessions, and these story discussions were all new to me. When I used to attend these discussions with Imtiaz Ali monsieur (who co-wrote the script and presented the film), Sajid Ali (director) and Avinash Tiwary (co-star), I was sitting there with empty expressions. The first program of the film was a bit difficult for me. Before the launch of the second program, the team asked me to take acting lessons. It was during this training that I appreciated the profession of actor and that I realized that I wanted to make it my job. So when I landed on the set for the second program, the team was happy to see the improvement in me.
You gained popularity after your digital debut with Bulbbul. Did you see it coming?
Many people around me have asked me to stay away from OTT after making two feature films in a row. Thank goodness I didn’t follow their suggestions because my digital film has completely changed my life, not only professionally, but also personally. It is through this project that I learned to understand a character graph. He did
me pretty confident as a person and as an actor.
Between Laila Majnu and your web film, you had a two-year gap. Were you a little demotivated during this time?
It was demotivating … How long can you keep hope? You can do this for a month or two and then you get tired. I waited for good scripts to come my way, but it didn’t happen. So it was the most difficult phase, because I would wake up every day wondering what was next, especially when all my friends were working. It was too stressful for me. With free time, I signed up for acting classes. I wouldn’t be 10% of what you see me as an actor today if I hadn’t used this free time to good effect.
You have been discovered via social networks, do you think that this medium has generated a lot of competition?
as the search for talent has become easier?
It’s up to you to take the pressure or not. There is a positive or negative side to everything. I believe in the fact that whatever is yours will come to you and you don’t have to fight for anything. It happened to me! I was not ready for the movies and watch me today. Then what is yours will come to you, and you will just have to wait and work hard on yourself. There is no point in being afraid of the competition, as that will only add to the pressure.
