Last airbender’s actor Zuko had no idea he would be redeemed





Although Prince Zuko is best known for his Redemption Arc, actor Dante Basco initially had no idea what was in store for the character.

Dante Basco, the actor behind Prince Zuko of the famous animated series,Avatar: the last Air master, recently revealed that he wasn’t aware of Zuko’s character arc until well after his casting. Even if The last air Masterconcluded its final season in 2008, it has recently seen a surge in popularity since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. Zuko’s status as a fan-favorite character has remained a consistent aspect of the fandom over the years, with many praising the show’s treatment of Zuko’s redemption. In the series, Zuko is the prince of the Fire Nation and heir to the imperialist legacy of his autocratic father, Fire Lord Ozai. Zuko is the primary antagonist in the show’s first seasons, but later joins the Avatar upon seeing the error in his ways (and with some advice from the adorable Uncle Iroh). The fiery prince’s redemption arc became a defining aspect of the character, cementing him as one of the show’s most popular characters to such an extent that the show’s creators licensed and wrote graphic novels that made loose threads in Zuko’s story. Needless to say, Zuko’s popularity is intrinsically linked to the development of his character. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Avatar: Why Azula Was Zukos’ Perfect Enemy In a recent episode of the official Avatar: The Last AirbenderPodcast, Basqueadmitted he was unaware of what to expect for the character even after being cast for the role. Basco said he had “no idea” and that there was “no arc discussion at all.”You can read Basco’s full account below: No idea. No discussion of the arc at all They’re like, you’re auditioning for Zuko, and I’m in Nickelodeon studios, and they’re literally all in the booth, behind the glass, and I was like that guy named Zuko? Like Danny Zuko? Then I get a photo of the guy. He’s kicking, and he’s wearing his armor, and he’s got his ponytail, and he’s bald, and he’s got this huge scar on his face, and I’m like, who is this guy? What is happening here? Given how crucial Zuko’s redemption ultimately was in character development, it’s surprising to hear that Basco was not aware of it until the start of production. Perhaps withholding this information helped Basco play the character more convincingly as an antagonist in the show’s first seasons; Zuko indeed accumulates a handful of despicable deeds before his final decision to join the Avatar. Either way, the result turned out to be a huge hit with critics and fans alike. With more content defined in theAvataruniverse on the horizon, we may see Basco reprise the role in a future project. Bruce Davison voiced an older incarnation of Zuko in theAvatar series of suites,The legend of Korra, but that doesn’t necessarily rule out the possibility of stories lying between the two eras. Given how well Basco’s iconic performance inAvatar: The Last Airbenderhas become, it would be a missed opportunity not to invite her to reprise her role. More: Avatar: Why Zuko Is The Blue Spirit (Not Red) Source: Dante Basco Sylvies Mother Line hints at her true identity (not Loki)

About the Author Brendan Kim

(14 published articles)

Brendan Kim is a recent graduate of Occidental College with a BA in History and Music. During this time, Brendan interned at various nonprofit organizations helping underserved communities in the Los Angeles area. He’s also a longtime Star Wars fan and would graduate if he got the chance. More from Brendan Kim







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos