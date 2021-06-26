Your daily horoscope: June 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A number of different strands will start to knit together over the next few months and it won’t be long before you see what kind of picture they make. Use this image as a blueprint for what you should be doing with your life, then do it with flying colors.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

As Venus moves through the most dynamic area of ​​your chart this weekend, you won’t hesitate to let others know how you are feeling and the good news is that you are feeling great. Matters of the heart are sure to be fine, but almost everyone loves you now!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Now is a good time to get acquainted with family matters of one kind or another. With Venus joining Mars in your theme’s home zone this weekend, you can easily tackle even the most sensitive issues, if you so choose.

The story continues under the ad

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Trust your instincts and, more importantly, act on what they tell you. Deep inside you already know what you need to do to maximize your happiness and security, so go ahead and don’t let other people’s doubts hold you back for even a moment.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You’ve sacrificed so much lately that you might think you’re entitled to some sort of reward. Indeed you are, but instead of waiting for others to give it to you, why don’t you grab something good for yourself? Be your own biggest fan.

LEO (July 24 – August 23):

Venus, planet of harmony, joins Mars in your sign this weekend, giving you the ability to be tough when the situation calls for it and tender when you are not. With this combination working in your favor, there is no limit to what you can achieve.

VIRGIN (August 24 – September 23):

You’ve had a hard time trusting others over the past few weeks, but over the next 48 hours it won’t be that hard. The point is, most of your trust issues stem from your own fears and worries, not what other people might be doing.

BALANCE (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, enters your theme’s friendship zone this weekend, making it a great time to date people who think and feel like you. Whatever challenges life throws at you, they won’t be that difficult if you face them together.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22):

Why treat life like the enemy? Why not treat him like a friend? It should be easier to do over the next few days, so relax and don’t allow yourself to think that everyone and their dog are there to catch you, because that is not true.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21):

Make a mental effort to be optimistic about what you have to do this weekend. The more you accept that life wants to send you good things, the more likely it is to happen. Your mind creates your reality, so create something beautiful.

The story continues under the ad

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20):

Some people will go out of their way to question your plans this weekend, but you don’t have to believe what they say. Act on the premise that whatever they tell you is designed to make you feel bad and feel good instead.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19):

You may not have seen your partners and loved ones in the eye for the past few weeks, but that’s okay because over the next few days you will get closer again and what used to separate you will now bring you together if you allow it.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20):

You will find it easier to slow down both physically and mentally this weekend and what is remarkable is that the more you slow down, more will get done. Quality work is more important than quantity work, so use your talents wisely.

Find out more about yourself at sallybrompton.com