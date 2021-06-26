Bollywood hosts another secret celebrity wedding







Anand Tiwari and Angira Dhar

Image Credit: Instagram.com/angira/

Almost two months after secretly tying the knot, the world has finally woken up to the news that Bollywood actress Angira Dhar and filmmaker Anand Tiwari got married on April 30. The news was confirmed by the celebrities in question who broke the news to their respective followers on social media, receiving congratulations and best wishes from Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and others. For those of you still scratching your head, Dhar, best known for her sassy role in YRF’s YouTube series Bang Baaja Baraat, married Netflix film director Love Per Square Feet which starred her as the star. main, with Kaushal. According to some reports, the couple had been dating secretly for two years before getting married. Tiwari shared a photo from the wedding ceremony, while captioning the post: On 04-30-21, Angira and I sealed our friendship in a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as a witness. . With life slowly unblocking around us, we wanted to unlock that happiness with you. The image shows Dhar dressed in a bridal red silk sari, all adorned with gold jewelry, next to Tiwari, who looks dapper in an ivory sherwani. Dhar also took to his Instagram account and shared two photos from the ceremony. The first photo was the same one Tiwari shared, and the second shows the bride and groom holding hands and smiling as they are greeted with a traditional ceremony. Congratulatory wishes poured in for the newlywed couple on the post from Panday, Aahana Kumra, Khurrana and others. While the last director of Tiwaris was Amazon Primes Bandish Bandits, Dhar was last seen in Commando 3, while Mayday is in the works. News of the couple’s secret wedding comes weeks after actress Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar also tied the knot in a secret ceremony, away from the prying eyes of media and fans. The couple also took to social media to share the news with the world.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos