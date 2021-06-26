Cruella actor Paul Walter Hausers Accent was inspired by Hook





Paul Walter Hauser, who plays Horace in Cruella, reveals that his Cockney accent was inspired by the sidekick of another Disney villain from Hook.

Paul Walter Hauser reveals that his accent in Cruel was inspired by To hook. Following her landmark role in the 2017 Craig Gillespies biopic Tonya Harding, me Tonya, Hauser continued to star in Spike Lees BlackKkKlansman and Clint Eastwoods Richard jewell In the following years. This year, Hauser reunited with Gillespie for Disney’s live-action prequel at 101 Dalmatians. While Cruel is far from a perfect origin story, her performances have been praised by all, namely Emma Thompson as the Baroness, Emma Stone as the lead role, as well as Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser in The Men of hand from Cruella, Jasper and Horace. Considering that he has already received the green light for a sequel, Cruel is Disney’s latest successful attempt to breathe new life into its catalog of IP addresses with live reboots. Long before the live-action Mulan or Maleficent, there was To hook, the 1991 redux of Disneys animated Peter Pan from 1953. The film directed by Steven Spielberg stars Robin Williams as Peter Pan, Dustin Hoffman as Captain Hook, Julia Roberts as Tinker Bell and Bob Hoskins as Mr. Smee. Although Spielberg admitted to being disappointed with the film, it gained a strong cult following in the years that followed. Related: Cruellas End-Credits Scenes Massive Disney Retcon Explained Hauser appears to be one of To hookhis biggest fans, as he now reveals the inspiration behind his accent as Horace: the voice of the late Bob Hoskins as Mr. Smee. In a first look at Cruels special bonus features behind the scenes of Collider, which features actor interviews and never-before-seen footage, Hauser says he grew up watching To hook, and Mr. Smees’ voice is anchored in his memory. When he imitated Hoskins’ accent for Crueldialect trainer, Neil Swain, they made the mutual decision to go with that voice for Horace. Watch the BTS clip below: Cruel arrives early on all major digital platforms on June 25, followed by a Blu-ray release on September 21. As usual, its special features will include bloopers, deleted scenes, and other BTS footage. The above clip is from one of the Cruels special features titled The Sidekick Angle, many more of which will be available with the purchase of Cruel. It’s especially interesting that the accent is inspired by another Disney character. Plus, it’s a coincidence that Hausers ‘inspiration for the accent of Horaces, one of Cruellas’ henchmen, comes from another famous sidekick of the Disney villains in Mr. Smee, The Faithful. Captain Hook’s first companion. With news that a sequel to Cruel is already in development with director Craig Gillespie and writer Tony McNamara set to return, it likely won’t be the last time Horaces’ glorious cockney accent is heard. Next: What To Expect From Cruella 2 Source:Collider Michael Keatons Bruce Wayne’s car revealed in Flash movie set photo

About the Author Adam bentz

(309 articles published)

Adam Bentz is a film and television news writer for Screen Rant. From a young age Adam became interested in a wide variety of films and television, but it was talented writers like Quentin Tarantino, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Aaron Sorkin who ultimately sparked his interest in the craft. Motivated by his love for the screen, Adam studied creative writing with a concentration in screenwriting at Southern New Hampshire University. After graduating, Adam interned as a writer with The Borgen Project, a non-profit organization working to end extreme poverty. In addition to writing for Screen Rant, Adam reviews films on his website petrifiedfountains.com More from Adam Bentz







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos