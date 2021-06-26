Entertainment
Pop artist will give free presentations | News, Sports, Jobs
Pop artist Michael Albert will be giving a free art presentation on how to create art using cereal boxes and other printed cardboard consumer packaging today from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Minot public library. The Pop Art Collage workshop at the Minot Public Library will give everyone the opportunity to create art from recycled materials. The workshop will start at 10:30 a.m. with a short presentation, but the workshop will run until 2:30 p.m. and people are welcome to come anytime.
On Sunday, he will also be a featured artist at the Minot Area Council of the Arts’ “Arts in the city” concert series at Oak Park at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Albert, of White Plains, New York, is the author of “America of an Artist”, an artist’s autobiography from 2008 available in many libraries. He has been traveling the country giving presentations at libraries, museums, senior citizens’ centers and festivals for about 10 years. This summer, he’s visiting four states he’s never seen before, including North Dakota. This week he gave presentations to Bismarck, Dickinson, Beulah and Hazen before heading to Minot.
He said on Thursday that he enjoys seeing the country and meeting new people. While driving in the western part of the state, he enjoyed seeing Salem Sue in New Salem and the vast open prairie and the beautiful sunset.
“This is the way to see the country” he said.
He shares his journey and process as an artist with viewers and inspires them to be creative themselves.
“This little girl made a collage of a guitar yesterday which was amazing,” Albert said, speaking of a child who attended one of the presentations he gave this week in North Dakota. “It sounded like a Rickenbacker electric guitar. It was beautiful.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Albert has given numerous presentations virtually on Zoom. This summer, he is able to resume the presentations in person. Some people during his presentations are just starting to venture out into in-person public gatherings again.
Albert said he likes to use text as well as pictures in his work. One of his posters features the Gettysburg Speech made up of text cut out from various boxes.
He said he suggested that family groups make a name collage, each choosing letters for the names of the family as well as cutouts of names or sayings that are meaningful to them.
People are often crowded and can’t keep every ticket stub or flyer, but some of these tangible keepsakes can be incorporated into a single collage that can be displayed as an important piece of art for the family.
He likes to use cereal boxes because of their bright colors, iconic characters or images, and text, but other items can be used as well.
Albert said that anyone of any age can create collages using recycled materials. Even preschoolers can have fun if they are able to use a pair of scissors and glue and are supervised by an adult.
He encourages people attending the event to bring a box or other cardboard that can be used to make their art, but other items will be available to make art.
People can also see more of Albert’s art on his website at www.michaelalbert.com.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]