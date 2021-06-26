Pop artist will give free presentations | News, Sports, Jobs

Pop artist Michael Albert will be giving a free art presentation on how to create art using cereal boxes and other printed cardboard consumer packaging today from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Minot public library. The Pop Art Collage workshop at the Minot Public Library will give everyone the opportunity to create art from recycled materials. The workshop will start at 10:30 a.m. with a short presentation, but the workshop will run until 2:30 p.m. and people are welcome to come anytime.

On Sunday, he will also be a featured artist at the Minot Area Council of the Arts’ “Arts in the city” concert series at Oak Park at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Albert, of White Plains, New York, is the author of “America of an Artist”, an artist’s autobiography from 2008 available in many libraries. He has been traveling the country giving presentations at libraries, museums, senior citizens’ centers and festivals for about 10 years. This summer, he’s visiting four states he’s never seen before, including North Dakota. This week he gave presentations to Bismarck, Dickinson, Beulah and Hazen before heading to Minot.

He said on Thursday that he enjoys seeing the country and meeting new people. While driving in the western part of the state, he enjoyed seeing Salem Sue in New Salem and the vast open prairie and the beautiful sunset.

“This is the way to see the country” he said.

He shares his journey and process as an artist with viewers and inspires them to be creative themselves.

“This little girl made a collage of a guitar yesterday which was amazing,” Albert said, speaking of a child who attended one of the presentations he gave this week in North Dakota. “It sounded like a Rickenbacker electric guitar. It was beautiful.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Albert has given numerous presentations virtually on Zoom. This summer, he is able to resume the presentations in person. Some people during his presentations are just starting to venture out into in-person public gatherings again.

Albert said he likes to use text as well as pictures in his work. One of his posters features the Gettysburg Speech made up of text cut out from various boxes.

He said he suggested that family groups make a name collage, each choosing letters for the names of the family as well as cutouts of names or sayings that are meaningful to them.

People are often crowded and can’t keep every ticket stub or flyer, but some of these tangible keepsakes can be incorporated into a single collage that can be displayed as an important piece of art for the family.

He likes to use cereal boxes because of their bright colors, iconic characters or images, and text, but other items can be used as well.

Albert said that anyone of any age can create collages using recycled materials. Even preschoolers can have fun if they are able to use a pair of scissors and glue and are supervised by an adult.

He encourages people attending the event to bring a box or other cardboard that can be used to make their art, but other items will be available to make art.

People can also see more of Albert’s art on his website at www.michaelalbert.com.