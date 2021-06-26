Actor Rafe Spall opens up about his weight issues | Rafe Spall

Actor Rafe Spall has spoken candidly about his struggles with his weight throughout his acting career and the pressures to lose weight to look like a normal guy.

Speaking on the Guardian Comfort Eating with Grace Dent podcast, the actor, who has appeared in films including Men in Black: International and Just Mercy, spoke about a recent high-profile job he did for the television where its weight has become a concern for production staff. .

Spall said he got a call from his agent saying staff were wondering if they were looking after themselves. They were worried he might look a bit overweight and wanted to find a personal trainer for him.

Now I was in good shape at the time, said Spall. I could run 5 km in 20 minutes, I was strong and fit. And it broke my heart. It was literally my worst nightmare come true.

Spall opened up on the podcast about how body image has affected him and his career. He said he was overweight as a kid, but when he was 21 he embarked on a great weight loss journey. He said his role in the 2013 film I Give It a Year was his first leading role in a major romantic comedy.

It was made clear to me that I had to lose weight to make the movie, he said. And so, a trainer was put on. I trained twice a day for 13 weeks to look like a normal guy.

The point is, in this movie, which I’m really proud of, I love this movie, I had to do all of this just to look like a normal person. It wasn’t like I was playing a superhero or anything, I was playing a normal guy, he added.

The actor spoke about the pressures men and women in the entertainment industry face when it comes to body image. There is a lot in the public discourse about the terrible pressure women face in the entertainment industry to live up to an unrealistic body shape, he said. The same is for me. It’s not just me, they’re all men. And I don’t know for whom, on both sides, and I’m sick of it.

It’s worth saying that when you see movies with shirtless men, my whole life and existence for four months has been based on how I look and I’ve starved myself to essentially look like that.

I have to flog myself [lose weight]. And I think it’s harmful. It’s harmful to me, the public, to everyone.

Spall added that he has four upcoming projects and is thinking about food all the time. I’ve spent most of my adult life thinking about food, he says. I love food, it is an axiom of the human experience for me. I get deep pleasure and sensuality from food. It’s part of my identity. But I think about my weight all the time.

I still have to go, my God, I have a role coming up, I better get in shape, I better start restricting my diet. I always do it because I’m so conditioned to do it.

Spall also admitted that his weight loss had benefited his career and that when he started to lose weight the whole world treated me differently. The whole world made my industry, my job, women. I was getting parts that I wouldn’t normally get. It was like I was turning on that light around me.

It’s obviously a big part of my motto, that I’m slimmer now, so people are more interested.

In the episode, where Dent talks to celebrities about their comfort food, Spall also talks about his father’s leukemia diagnosis and how he met his wife, actress Elize du Toit, on a date in the blind. The episode is available to listen to here.