Ne-Yo becomes a dad again! | Entertainment





Ne-Yo has become a father for the fifth time. The So Sick hitmaker and his wife Crystal Smith welcomed their third child together, after Crystal gave birth to a daughter named Isabella Rose Smith on Friday (06.25.21), four weeks earlier than expected. Crystal confirmed on Instagram: ISABELLA ROSE SMITH! God said don’t plan honey! She arrived 4 weeks earlier but just in time for mom! Born at 11:11 (happy little lady) 5 lb 7 oz of perfection. My world is finally complete (sic) On her Instagram Story, Crystal also shared a photo of her daughter’s tiny footprint, as well as a written post that read, “Princess Isabella Rose Smith! You are well worth all the pain! At the time of writing, Ne-Yo had yet to comment publicly on his new arrival, but had already announced his wife’s pregnancy on social media in February. He wrote at the time: “Glad to announce … The family is growing … # Number5 … # 5thandFinal … #BlessingsOnBlessings … @itscrystalsmith … Are you ready baby? Let’s go! (sic) “ Ne-Yo and Crystal already have two sons Shaffer Chimere Jr., five, and Roman Alexander-Raj, three together. The 41-year-old music star, real name Shaffer Smith, is also the father of 10-year-old daughter Madilyn Grace and nine-year-old son Mason Evan from a previous relationship. . Meanwhile, Ne-Yo recently credited the coronavirus pandemic with saving his marriage, after he and Crystal initially separated in February 2020. He said: “The whole quarantine was kind of a blessing. It allowed me to lock in with it. [my family]. Before the quarantine, we were definitely talking about divorce, and quarantine made us just sit there, block out the noise of the world – you know the world can get very, very loud, and we tend to let opinion of the world mean more in certain situations than it should. “

