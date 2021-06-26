Comedian, actor and dad Steve Bjork is almost domesticated

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Cultural editor

WILMINGTON Steve Bjork of Wilmington decided to become an actor as a child. He achieved his career goal with three decades of appearances in nationwide comedy clubs and in television commercials. Along the way, he wrote the book about being almost domesticated.

Childhood influences

Bjork, 7, received a Bill Cosby album from his mother because his cover depicted the Cosby Kids cartoons. Hearing the live comedy album sparked Björks’ career choice.

The idea that a guy could just talk on stage and make people laugh absolutely captured me, he recalls. I thought, Wow! No heavy lifting. It’s for me!

When Saturday Night Live popularized Eddie Murphy, Bjorks ‘mother bought the comedians’ debut album for her then-12-year-old son. Together, the family listened to the Murphys album without knowing its adult content.

It was probably one of the most uncomfortable experiences of my life, Bjork explained. When I was 12, I had to pretend I didn’t understand all the jokes. It was then that I decided to work as a clean comedian.

From steps to pages

Entering his first year at Salem State in 1986, he worked as a doorman at the now closed Stevie Ds Comedy Tonight in nearby Middleton. He learned to stand up watching Boston comic book legends on stage.

Bjork focused on performing open pickups in 1990, starting with the original Boston Stitches. Several months later, he landed his first paid stand-up concert. He received $ 25.

I showed my dad the paycheck, Bjork proclaimed proudly. He looked at it, looked at me and left, You better increase your grades.

Since then, Bjork has performed in New England and beyond on tour. He opened for The Platters and shared scenes with fellow comedians Dave Chappelle, Tommy Chong, and Steven Wright.

Björks’ humorous observations go from stage to page in his book Almost Domesticated.

In its collection of essays and short stories, readers can, figuratively speaking, shop from the supermarket to the deli.

They serve # 15, he noted. My piece of paper has the infinity symbol.

As seen on tv

As an actor, Bjorks TV commercials range from Bauer Hockey and Olympia Sports to T-Boost men’s conditioning caplets.

For the T-Boost position, he auditioned and was hired without knowing the advertising product.

If I had had any integrity I would have asked, what is the product? he admitted. It wasn’t until I got the job that I learned it was for the betterment of men.

Before and after scenarios were shot with the character of Bjorks and an actress playing his wife. A bedroom scene contrasts with her putting on lingerie as Bjork wears a sleep mask. After taking T-Boost, he basks in a leopard print dress with a rose in his mouth.

It was fun, he said, but T-Boost isn’t necessarily a product that I want to be the spokesperson for.

Family affairs

After raising an only child, Bjork and his former wife adopted four siblings. He aspires to follow his example as a model of fatherhood.

My dad was the best dad in the world, he shared. If I’m half the man he was, then I’m doing a good job with these kids.

Bjork took his children on a road trip with a hotel stay and a chance to see him on stage. Their outlook on acting differs from that of 7-year-old Bjork.

They could see dad making 500 people laugh, he said. The highlight of this trip for them was the hot tub.

Working during a pandemic

When some pandemic restrictions eased in the spring of 2020, Bjork was among the first New England comics to return to work. His atypical comeback took place during a drive-in style show in a parking lot.

I have a lot of bills, he joked.

Since then, Bjork has continued to work on his childhood dream job while adjusting to the changing restrictions of the pandemic from 2020 to 2021. His work schedule included outdoor venues, virtual shows, and concerts in venues. clubs with limited seating capacity and socially remote.

You have to cherish those times when you can laugh, he noted. If I can make someone laugh who’s had a hard day. I can’t think of anything better than this.

Read more about Steve Bjork on stevebjork.com and his book Almost domesticated in online bookstores including amazon.com.

