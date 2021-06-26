Chad Michael Murray & Aly Michalka Preview Sand Dollar Cove Trademarks | Entertainment

Ready for summer fun, romance, and an attempt to save a beloved small town pier? In the latest Hallmark rom-com,Sand dollar cove, a property manager and the land owner are working together to try to achieve this.

Ally michalka, in her first movie Hallmark, plays Elli, the property manager who can’t help but fall in love Chad Michael Murrays Brody. He owns the deed and wants to make sure the development of a new resort doesn’t affect his town’s pier. (Murrays previous Hallmark films includeWrite before Christmas andRoad to Christmas.)

I think the relationship that Aly and I were able to build throughout this journey that we were on really helped the chemistry on the screen, Murray told TV Insider. The film will bring back a lot of nostalgia, for all of us who have memories of summer growing up with fishing, boats or grilling or whatever it is that we cherish so much.

Murray and Michalka share more about the set and present Hallmarks’ latest romance.

Aly, what made that first Hallmark movie the right one for you?

Aly Michalka: It was partly the perfect time for my schedule. The pandemic had obviously cut so many jobs for the cast, so it was a good thing to be able to get back on set. And honestly, I was really excited to be filming in Mystic [Connecticut]. I knew the small town because I had been there for a wedding years earlier. And I really liked the character of Elli and felt I could do something with her.

Introduce your characters.

Chad Michael Murray: Brodys is a big part of the heart and soul of what Sand Dollar Cove is, and he cares so much about their values ​​and history. Its main objective is always to restore this pier to its beauty and to bring back all the tourists to admire it, to enjoy it, to know what these small towns are for. He’s so focused on something else that he excuses the emptiness in his life, not just a vacuum in love, but the emptiness in who he ultimately wants to be.

Michalka: When we first meet Elli, she tries to step outside of her job criteria in a way and try to do something that makes her more passionate about why she got into development first. location. We find her struggling to come to some sort of deal with Brody when it comes to developing this land that he obviously holds at an incredibly high value. She’s a city girl, she’s a workaholic. Then when she meets Brody, he reminds her of some of the greatest things in life to enjoy and celebrate, like family and friends and nature, good food and the right people. She is definitely taken by surprise by this small town charm and she is really delighted with it.

Elli and Brody’s first meeting involves a cute dog.

Michalka: The dog in the movie was amazing. He was our favorite actor. He was the best-bred shelf dog of all time.

Murray: She was a rock star. I’ve never seen [an acting pet] it was so smart.

What are Elli and Brodys’ first impressions of each other?

Michalka: Their first impression is OK. Their very first meeting is sort of accidental, with Elli trying to document some of the damage that occurred during the storm. Then she slowly begins to realize that Brody knows who she is and that she is there to develop this land and that he is not really willing to give up the pier. He plays a bit of a game with her. I think he thinks it’s all fun. She doesn’t necessarily agree in the same way, but over time, she’s a bit charmed by his easy-going nature and the fact that he really cares about this community.

Who is more awkward and obvious as Elli and Brody get closer and closer?

Michalka: Maybe Elli? There are a few more awkward moments with Elli because she’s a bit out of her element. It’s not an area she grew up in and she doesn’t know these people like Brody does.

Murray: I agree. Ellis is truly the fish out of the water entering the world of Brodys. And so that would make things a lot more awkward for her, especially when she’s going against the grain. The pier makes so much sense to the small town. I think that would make anyone uncomfortable.

What was the funniest scene to shoot?

Michalka: Honestly, a lot of scenes with the dog. The dog and the little girl who played Millie Lily Jane Chachula, we both loved them. So everything they were in Chad and I were thrilled: the sandcastle stuff, all the little restaurant stuff, the clambake. Their energy was just great and it really brought out, I think, some really good performances from everyone because they were so, so depressed.

Murray: LJ is an incredibly, incredibly talented young girl. She was right on it. She brought such a light and wonderful energy to the ensemble that we needed and that really got us through the day and the grind of the program. Mystical, Connecticut in March is cold. It snowed three times during filming. But I think that also created a bond for the cast; we all came together knowing we all endured the weather and the elements together. I loved the righteous things. It was really beautiful, a very beautiful backdrop. The sets were fantastic. All the salespeople who came to Mystic to help us were just rock stars.

I loved how much Elli became a member of the community with the clambake she had the opportunity to experience for the first time.

Michalka: Yeah, that was a really sweet scene. And I think it just shows that Elli is starting to fall in love with this family and open her heart to them, and I think she also sees that Brody is [respected] within the community too, which I think only brings him closer.

