Nayanthara to Make Bollywood Debut with Atlee Film Starring Shah Rukh Khan | Bollywood





Actress Nayanthara is set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming Hindi debut film. The project, which has been in the news for almost two years now, has yet to be officially announced. Nayanthara, who has worked with Atlee in two of his films so far, will reunite for the third time. According to a Cinema Vikatan, she had recently signed the dotted line of the project. An official announcement is expected soon. The report further added that actor Kannada Sudeep was signed on to play the antagonist. Nayanthara was last seen in the Tamil comedy Mookuthi Amman, in which she played a goddess. She is currently awaiting the release of the upcoming Tamil thriller Netrikann, a remake of the Korean thriller Blind. Meanwhile, the Atlees project with Shah Rukh Khan is expected to take off later this year. In 2019, Atlee initially hinted at the project. Hours before the release of his latest film Bigil, Atlee opened up about his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan via a Twitter chat. Among various things he replied to, Atlee hinted that he would team up with Shah Rukh when a fan asked if they would collaborate soon. To read also: The Family Man 2: The intimate scenes with Samantha Akkineni have been deleted, according to Shahab Ali aka Sajid I have tremendous love and respect for SRK sir and he also loves my job. Soon, hopefully we’ll do something about it, Atlee said. Rumors have already circulated that Atlee and Shah Rukh are the most likely to join hands for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Mersal. Atlee had directed Mersal with Vijay, who played three roles in the film. However, an official announcement regarding their collaboration has yet to be made. Some reports recently suggested that an announcement could be expected on Shah Rukhs’ birthday, but sources close to the star said it would take some time.

