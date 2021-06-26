Diplo was sued by ex-Fling a month after filing a lawsuit against her.





Diplo is pursued by her former fugitive a month after filing a complaint against her. A 42-year-old DJ told walker Gabriel Auguste, who struck a short deal in 2019 in early May, for harassing him and his family, including sending an explicit one-sided message. I lodged a complaint. And on Friday (06.25.21), TMZ claimed Marchel chased her when she was underage, had sex with her when she was an adult, and never revealed he had an STI. He reported that Marchelle had filed a lawsuit against Diplo. In a new legal document obtained by this post, the woman claims Diplo first contacted her on Twitter when she was 17, requested nude photos and sent sexually explicit comments. Marchelle claims that she and Diplo first met in 2018 at the age of 21 after exchanging explicit photos. She then moved to Los Angeles, where Diplo claimed to have started forcing her to have sex by sending her one-sided graphic photographs in sexual situations. According to the document, Marchelle says she heard rumors that Diplo had herpes and spoke to her about it in late 2018, and he got angry and blocked all communication, after which they reconciled when she reconciled. lost her virginity to a music star in 2019. Marchelle also claims to have recorded a video of their sexual encounter, although Diplo said he did not agree to shoot. Shortly after, she claimed to have been diagnosed with chlamydia, and she said she was her only sexual partner at the time, so she thinks she graduated from it. Following Marchelle’s case, graduate lawyer Brian Friedman accused her of her allegations as part of an “ongoing harassment campaign.” He told TMZ: “She has tried on several occasions to harass, defame, intimidate and demean herself, as has already been revealed in the detention order we obtained against this individual. [Diplo] And his family. “These latest false allegations are only part of an ongoing campaign of harassment and we cannot be discouraged from pursuing justice against her under the law as much as possible. . “ In his proceedings, Diplo claimed Marchelle was “a relentless and unstable fan who manipulated himself” many years ago, and she is now after he refused to progress. He said he would not accept the answer. The producer said Augustus had spent a very long time contacting him, setting up fake social media accounts and flooding him and his family with messages suggesting sexuality. Insisted. Additionally, Diplo encourages women to send Kathryn Lockhart (mother of son, Rocket 11 and Razor 7) a racist and disturbing message, criticizing and taking on Catherine’s complexion. Insisted he say it. His own life. The hitmaker “Looking For Me” obtained a detention order against Marchelle last December.

