Shahid Kapoor is signing. After Jersey and the Raj and DK web series, Shahid is in talks for at least four films. One of them happens to be an action thriller set by director Nikkhil Advani.

An informed source Bollywood Hungama, “Not much is known about the movie yet, but it’s an action thriller Nikkhil has been planning for over a year now. He wanted a prominent younger generation actor to play the role. principal. He approached Shahid about the same and they discussed the whole project virtually in a meeting, since Shahid is not in town. Shahid liked the whole idea and the script. and now the team is trying to define the modalities, before finalizing it. “

This is not the first time that Nikkhil has offered a film to Shahid. Not many people know it The lower end of the bell was a movie that Ranjit Tiwari was going to do with Nikkhil only at the beginning. And after Hrithik Roshan turned down the role, Nikkhil and Ranjit brought the film to Shahid who liked the script but didn’t have dates at the time. Today, Nikkhil and Jackky Bhagnani are co-producing it with Akshay Kumar. But, we assume that this time the Nikkhil-Shahid union is most likely to happen!

