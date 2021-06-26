Entertainment
When Arjun Kapoor spoke about the weight loss journey, how Hrithik Roshan’s abs made him sad: “I would be sitting with my mow” | Bollywood
Arjun Kapoor was overweight when he was younger and wanted to be an actor. It was Salman Khan who encouraged him to lose weight.
UPDATED JUNE 26, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Actor Arjun Kapoor turns 36 on Saturday. The Bollywood star has recently been seen in films such as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson. The first also won him critical and public praise.
But did you know that entering Arjun Kapoor in the movies was no picnic? Arjun was overweight and had to lose almost 50 pounds before he could land his first role. In an episode of The Anupam Kher Show, Arjun had spoken about his trip.
“I weighed 140 kg. When Salman Bhai (Salman Khan, actor) encouraged me to become an actor, he said to me ‘Main tumhare andar se ek insaan nikaluga (I am going to take a whole man away from you)'”, he said said.
He added that it was his parents’ separation that touched him. He was 10 years old when his father Boney Kapoor separated from his mother Mona Shourie. He said he would get teased about it at school, so he stopped going. He would sit at home and eat while his struggling mother asked others to let him live as he wanted.
However, when he decided to be an actor, his mother encouraged him as well. “Then for four years I was home to lose weight. Who else has such luxury that they give four years just to lose weight,” he said.
About how he finally lost the weight, he said: “I just started living with Salman. Everyone is busy, but if you love yourself you have to take time for yourself, you have to be patient It’s a way of life I can’t exercise for three months and say “I’ve lost weight now I can do anything” It’s a decision I have taken and that I will not give up. There will be bad days like when I watch TV and Hrithik Roshan is dancing with his six abs and me sitting here with my tond (belly) hanging out. ‘Ye toh nahi hone wala mujhse (I can’t do that), ”he said.
Arjun has several films in the works, including Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan and Ek Villain 2 starring John Abraham.
