Seven celebrities you forgot starred on Love Island

Following the cancellation of last year’s summer main series due to Covid-19, Love Island is finally returning to our screens on Monday.

The popular ITV2 reality show is known for turning its competitors into social media superstars, but the Love Island Villa has also seen its fair share of famous guests walk through its doors over the years.

From Craig David making an Islander cry in 2019 to the surprise appearance of Mark Wright in the first series, memorable celebrities have appeared at the villa both in person and virtually.

Here are seven of Love Islands’ best celebrity appearances to date. Let us know how much you remember in the comments below.

1. Sean Paul

Sean Paul visited Love Island Villa in Cape Town for a special performance during Love Island’s first winter series last February.

The famous DJ performed some of his biggest hits as the Islanders, including series winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp, danced the night away.

2. Craig David

Craig Davids Love Island debut in 2019 provided one of the most memorable moments of season five, with his surprise appearance causing super-fan candidate Anton Danyluk to cry.

The singer gave an exclusive performance of When You Know What Love Is and partied with the Islanders.

Love Island 2019 was won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea who went their separate ways shortly after leaving the villa. It was recently confirmed that Amber will host a new series on mental health alongside Kem Cetinay.

3. Stormzy

In 2017, rapper Stormzy entered the villa via video call to surprise aspiring rappers Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay as they prepared for the talent show.

The star then gave the contestants some tips for their performance before posing with Chris, Kem and Marcel Somerville for a selfie.

Chris and series winner Kem went on to release their own single, Little Bit Leave It, which reached number 15 on the charts.

In the third series of Love Island, Kem and Amber were crowned the winners and decided to share the 50,000 cash prizes, but they went their separate ways six months later.

4. Danny Dyer

Fan favorite couple Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham captured the hearts of viewers and won Series Four after being paired from day one.

However, it wasn’t just viewers who approved of their relationship. Danis’ father Danny Dyer appeared on the video call show to give the couple their official seal of approval.

His appearance was eagerly awaited as viewers remembered that they had to “meet the parents”. Dani has since returned the favor and appeared in her father’s Eastenders soap opera.

5. Tom Zanetti

Tom Zanetti is another famous face who made an appearance on season four of ITV2’s hit reality show.

Best known for his song You Want Me, the British DJ and music producer provided the soundtrack for the Love Island Ministry of Sound night in 2018, which saw contestants partying by the pool.

Love Island’s fourth round was won by Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham with Laura Anderson and Paul Knops as finalists.

Dani and Jack went their separate ways, but both found love with each other.

6. Mark Wright

Going back to the first series in 2015, fans were surprised to learn that TV personality Mark Wright was entering the famous Love Island villa, despite his marriage to actress Michelle Keegan.

The former TOWIE star wasn’t there to date, but instead stopped by the DJ for contestant Lauren Richardsons’ 27th birthday.

Mark Wright continued his DJ job and has since joined Heart FM.

7. Marcel Somerville

Marcel was a contender in the 2017s series, but he makes this list because of his life before Love Island in the limelight.

The former islander and influencer is also a rapper, DJ, record producer and former member of the 10-piece hip hop group Blazin Squad, best known for their 2002 single, Crossroads.

Viewers will remember the constant dropping of Marcel’s name, followed by his glee when one of his fellow competitors finally remembered the group.

Love Island starts at 9 p.m. on Monday June 28 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. The episodes are available the next morning on BritBox.