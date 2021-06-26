The “world’s greatest tenor” to join the Houston Grand Opera for a season opening like no other





Houston Grand Opera got a coup on Friday with the news that famous German tenor Jonas Kaufmann, hailed by London Telegraph as “the world’s greatest tenor,” will join the company’s orchestra on October 6 for a one-night concert at the Wortham Theater Center. “An Evening with Jonas Kaufmann” will be the tenor’s Houston premiere and mark HGO’s return to Wortham after more than a year of absence due to the pandemic. The concert, under the direction of HGO Artistic and Musical Director Patrick Summers, will serve as the company’s season opener with a post-performance gala dinner at the Brown Theater. Recitals and solo concerts are standards on the calendar of Kaufmann, whose performances this summer by Cavaradossi in Puccini’s “Tosca” have garnered much praise. A German critic writes that the tenor “impressed as Cavaradossi with his famous velvety tones, seductive piani and the incredible security of his high notes”. In Europe for the rest of the summer, the dreamer Kaufmann will give five recitals and concerts as well as multiple appearances in Tosca and at Wagner Tristen and Isolde in cinemas on the continent. HGO’s concert will feature “a wide selection of arias and excerpts from the tenor’s heroic repertoire, including a generous sampling of the Wagnerian roles for which he has become famous,” according to a statement. Jonas Kaufmann and the return of Wortham Not only are we thrilled with the opportunity to host one of the world’s most versatile tenors, it will also be an evening of celebration as we return to live performances at Wortham, Summers said.The arts community was hugely affected over the past year, and we are very honored to open our 2021-22 season with such an incredibly celebrated artist. Available now, concert gala dinner ticket packages include premium concert tickets and a post-performance sit-down dinner with Jonas Kaufmann. Individual tickets for the concert only will be available later this summer. Ticket packages range from $ 10,000 to $ 50,000, while individual concert and dinner tickets range from $ 1,000 to $ 5,000. Details are available here. Individual tickets for the concert only will be available at a later date. HGO’s full 2021-22 production season kicks off October 22 with Carmen.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos