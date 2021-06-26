Bollywood star Kangana Ranauts’ passport problems continue, possibly delaying filming of Dhaakad







Kangana Ranaut

Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, who had a court hearing scheduled for June 25 to renew his passport, took to social media to complain that the request had not been heard by the court. Ranaut was scheduled to fly to Budapest, Hungary earlier this month to finish filming his action thriller Dhaakad. However, she was unable to travel due to her passport expiring in September. The actress claimed she made several calls for the passport to be renewed, but ran into a hurdle due to a sedition case filed against her by the casting director and fitness trainer Munawar Ali Sayyed on his past tweets. Ranaut then filed a plea with the Bombay High Court saying that she had applied for the renewal of her passport with the regional passport office, but the authority raised objections due to the first information report (FIR ) filed against it. Production houses make huge monetary investments to book such filming locations, in which the applicant is required to participate as an actress, the plea says. Kangana Ranaut in Dhaakad.

Image Credit: Provided

However, the June 25 date for the plea hearing has passed unabated for the actress. The Thalaivi star took to her Instagram Stories the next day to use Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar as an example of the harassment stars face, writing: Yesterday too my passport was not handed over as the court was too busy to give me permission, yes that’s what they were saying, but when I look back, real art has always waged a fierce struggle against fascism. She posted the message on a snapshot of a tweet posted by Indian author Anuj Dhar, which read: Face of an emergency victim. Kishore Kumars songs banned from AIR [All India Radio] and Doordarshan during the emergency, citing that the artist had refused to sing for a political party in the The sedition case dates back to October 2020, when Sayyed accused Ranaut and Chandel of defaming the film industry, portraying the people who work there in a bad light, community biases and more on social media and through statements. public. Ranauts’ Twitter account was also permanently suspended on May 4 this year following a series of provocative messages criticizing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Meanwhile, actor Arjun Rampal, who also stars in Dhaakad, visited the European country last week with his girlfriend and son.

