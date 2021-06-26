Film tourism in India: Bollywood beckons

Magical mix of movies and dream destinations

While cinema plays an important role in influencing peoples’ lifestyles and fashion, it is also one of the most powerful tycoons in tourism promotion.

In a country where people live and breathe Bollywood, films have long been a powerful tool in promoting tourism, as venues used in big hits almost always end up seeing a significant increase in tourist arrivals soon after the films are released. . While this has been going on for decades, it wasn’t until the last few years that the concept was formalized and destinations started working with big production houses to make sure they feature in the big ones. projects and often offer tax incentives to appear in films. .

Film tourism, a concept not unheard of in the West, has also started to gain prominence in the Indian tourism market, aiming to attract both local and foreign tourists. According to a report released by EY and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2019, film tourism could generate $ 3 billion by 2022 in India, as up to 1 million film tourists could visit different regions of the country. countries by 2022..

From the unforgettable journey of two friends trying to find their third idiot leading them to beautiful Lake Pangong in Ladakh, in the star of Amir Khan 3 idiots (2009) to the royal forts of Rajasthan featured in iconic issues such as Jodha Akbar (2008), Hum Dil By Chuke Sanam (1999), Border (1997), and Goliyon ki Rasleela- Ramleela (2013), the number of tourists visiting these places almost more than doubled after the release of these films.

If the tourists know and can identify the location in the movie, then they definitely prefer to visit that place. Shooting a movie anywhere surely increases its popularity. There is a major impact, we’ve seen it before 3 idiots released, few people knew Ladakh but since then it has become very popular among tourists, says Dharmendra Kumar Verma, director, Kumar Taj Mahal Tour, an Agra-based travel and travel agency India Media Group.

There are various other beautiful destinations in India which have intrigued both filmmakers and tourists in recent years, such as-

Cashmere

For decades, the green meadows and snow-capped mountains of Kashmir have been a favorite destination for filmmakers to shoot iconic songs and movies. Dozens, if not hundreds, of films have been made here over the past seven decades. Iconic Cashmere ki Kali (1964) which started Shammi Kapoor’s famous affair with the city to much more recent films like Fitoor (2016) and Haider (2014) present the picturesque places of the valley.

Besides Bollywood films, a host of videos capturing the essence of the music and singing of some of our most prolific musical talents have recently been filmed in the valley. Music composer Salim Merchant filmed his last song Tumhe dekh ke in Kashmir.

Pangong Lake, Ladakh

Dressed in a bright red bridal saree, Kareena Kapoor rides her scooter over a narrow strip of white sand. Aamir Khan, her lover, looks on with shy surprise. They come together in the backdrop, one can witness sparkling blue waters straddling an expanse of frosted mountains. This scene from 3 idiots sparked the public’s imagination.

In 2008, the year before the films were released, 400,000 Indian tourists visited Ladakh. However, three years later, those numbers have almost quadrupled.

It happened all of a sudden. Even Aamir Khan himself was not sure Ladakh would get so much publicity, Mehboob Ali, deputy director of Leh’s tourism department said in an interview.

Munnar tea plantations, Kerala

The picturesque town is known for its green belt of lush forests and endless expanse of tea plantations, Munnar is one of the most sought-after destinations for tourists. Filled with pristine valleys, mountains, and exotic varieties of flora and fauna, the hill station is also a popular site for activities such as hiking and camping. The tea plantations of this exotic destination have also featured in hits like Chennai Express (2013) in the song Cashmere you may Kanyakumari and Pi’s life (2012).

Munnar is beautiful, the weather, the scenery. If anyone is looking to spend time away from the hustle and bustle of city life, this is the place to go, says Chirag Mehta, who works in analytics and investor relations at PolicyBazaar, a leading company. insurance and financing online. India Media Group.

Darjeeling

The stunning hill station nestled in the Kanchenjunga Range, also known as the Queen of the Hills, is known to have featured in various Bollywood films. By Nasir HussainsJab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai(1961) which is known to be one of the first Bollywood films to be shot in Darjeeling, barfi(2012), the story of a hard of hearing and hard of hearing man (Ranbir Kapoor) and his relationship with the two women in his life Shruti (Ileana DCruz) and Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). The films featured places such as Darjeeling Himalayan Station in Ghoom, Windamere Hotel, Keventer’s and Planters Club.

Fort of Doraha, near Ludhiana

The Perfectly Hidden Getaway, also known as Fort RDB, had its heyday after being featured in the famous Bollywood film, Amir Khan starrer Basanti Rank (2006), in the iconic scene where all the guys run across the field and jump as the Air Force jet flies over them. The fort is also the backdrop for the song Tu Bin Bataye in the movie.

Bollywood over the years has influenced those around us so much that it is undeniable that it is indeed a pioneer. Even though the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic was catastrophic for the tourism industry, these tourist destinations featured in large numbers in Bollywood being just as magical when visited in real life can be part of a variety of itineraries. travel after the pandemic.