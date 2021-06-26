$ 15 million WC Fields domain shines in SoCal





It’s only fitting that an old classic Hollywood estate with associations with many celebrities is on a street called De Mille Drive.

The star-studded property, known as the WC Fields domain, recently landed on the market for $ 15 million. In the past, stars have lined up to buy the highly rated property. Now the question is: who will be the next celebrity owner of this slice of Hollywood history? The estate’s heritage dates back to the 1920s, when the Italianate / Beaux-Arts style mansion was built. Big screen legends Charlie Chaplin and Cecil B. De Mille contributed to the development of the classic and prestigious district of Laughlin Park, at the foot of the Hollywood Hills. Which probably had more than something to do with the name of the street. WC Fields in Hollywood (realtor.com) WC Fields mansion (realtor.com) The iconic actor and legend of cinema WC fields owned the estate in the 1940s, hence the name of the house. But he wasn’t the only one spreading a bit of stardust on the property. The comedian Lily tomlin also owned the place for a while, as did the character actor Gary Werntz and his wife producer / director, Mimi Leder. The domain is now in the possession of Bobby patton, a Texas oil tycoon who is also part owner of Los Angeles Dodgers. Patton bought the WC Fields estate in 2013 for $ 7 million, no doubt knowing that neighbors in the working-class area included figures such as Angelina Jolie,Kristen stewart, Casey Affleck, Emma Roberts, and Natalie Portman. ___ Watch: Own a wine estate in the Santa Barbara wine country! (There is also a house) ___ But A-list connections are only a small part of the appeal of the domain. Many of its period features have been meticulously restored, from antique mahogany paneling and paneling from a Spanish monastery to elegant plaster moldings. Historic woodwork (realtor.com) The living room (realtor.com) Carved stone columns, stained glass windows, colorful Spanish tiles, and beamed ceilings abound. Front entry (realtor.com) Bedroom with exposed beams (realtor.com) Cooked The stately mansion with its tiled roof measures a 8,010 square feet and offers four bedrooms and six bathrooms. From the inside it looks like you are flying over the city and the sparkling night views are hard to beat. Bedroom (realtor.com) Views from a terrace (realtor.com) One of the estate’s most striking features is the vaulted glass sunroom, which also offers remarkable views of the Los Angeles skyline. Vaulted glass solarium (realtor.com) Exterior view of the solarium (realtor.com) The grounds also offer plenty of old Hollywood vibes, filled with terraces, balconies, fountains, and walled courtyards. The surrounding foliage is full, fragrant and mature, a welcome respite from the big city. Terrace (realtor.com) Second terrace (realtor.com) Outdoor dining area (realtor.com) There’s also a glamorous pool, perfect for relaxing with a frosty cocktail prepared in the nearby cabana. The cabin has an outdoor kitchen and a dining area. Swimming pool Cabin with outdoor kitchen (realtor.com) Patton has extensive oil and gas interests and is a partner of Guggenheim Baseball Management, which owns the Los Angeles Dodgers. Michel Maguire and Victoria Massengale of Compass are the listing agents.

