Nayanthara to make his Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan’s film with director Atlee?

Nayanthara is reportedly in talks to play the female lead in Shah Rukh Khan’s film with director Atlee. If that falls into place, it will be Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut.
Nayanthara (left) is reportedly making his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee (right) film.
Nayanthara, one of the main heroines of the South, would make her Bollywood debut. Nayanthara is reportedly in talks to play the female lead in Shah Rukh Khan’s film with director Atlee. The manufacturers have started talks with Nayanthara, but nothing has been finalized yet. It is reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s next film starring Atlee is due out later this year or early next year.
NAYANTHARA MAKES HER DEBUT IN BOLLYWOOD?
Nayanthara, who is awaiting the release of Netrikann, has a plethora of films in the works at various stages of production. Looks like the actress is ready to sign her next movie. She is in talks to play the Shah Rukh Khan duo in director’s film Atlee.
Director Atlee has plans to finalize an actress from South India to play the female lead. As of now, Nayanthara is the frontrunner and is currently in consideration for the role. The creators are in talks with Nayanthara and if everything falls into place, she will sign on the dotted lines in the coming weeks.
If she signs the film, it will be Nayanthara’s first step in entering Bollywood. Official confirmation regarding the inclusion of Nayanthara in the film has yet to be made.
THE NEXT NAYANTHARA FILMS
Nayanthara was last seen in the Malayalam film Nizhal, in which she shared screen space with Kunchacko Boban. The film hit theaters in March and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The actress is currently signing films.
His next film Netrikann, directed by Milind Rau, is due out on OTT in July. An official confirmation is still awaited. She also has Annaatthe and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal of Rajinikanth at various stages of production. Apparently she has signed a few movies with newcomers.
SEE ALSO | Nayanthara and her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan fly to Kochi. See photos of the airport
SEE ALSO | Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan get vaccinated in Chennai. See the pictures
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit