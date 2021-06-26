Nayanthara to make his Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan’s film with director Atlee?

Nayanthara, one of the main heroines of the South, would make her Bollywood debut. Nayanthara is reportedly in talks to play the female lead in Shah Rukh Khan’s film with director Atlee. The manufacturers have started talks with Nayanthara, but nothing has been finalized yet. It is reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s next film starring Atlee is due out later this year or early next year.

NAYANTHARA MAKES HER DEBUT IN BOLLYWOOD?

Nayanthara, who is awaiting the release of Netrikann, has a plethora of films in the works at various stages of production. Looks like the actress is ready to sign her next movie. She is in talks to play the Shah Rukh Khan duo in director’s film Atlee.

Director Atlee has plans to finalize an actress from South India to play the female lead. As of now, Nayanthara is the frontrunner and is currently in consideration for the role. The creators are in talks with Nayanthara and if everything falls into place, she will sign on the dotted lines in the coming weeks.

If she signs the film, it will be Nayanthara’s first step in entering Bollywood. Official confirmation regarding the inclusion of Nayanthara in the film has yet to be made.

THE NEXT NAYANTHARA FILMS

Nayanthara was last seen in the Malayalam film Nizhal, in which she shared screen space with Kunchacko Boban. The film hit theaters in March and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The actress is currently signing films.

His next film Netrikann, directed by Milind Rau, is due out on OTT in July. An official confirmation is still awaited. She also has Annaatthe and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal of Rajinikanth at various stages of production. Apparently she has signed a few movies with newcomers.

