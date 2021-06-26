K3G actress Malvika Raaj on her estrangement from Bollywood | K3G’s Young Poo Malvika Raj on staying away from the movies

Malvika Raj caught everyone’s attention when she was 11 as the younger version of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Poo character in Karan Johar’s 2001 family drama.



Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

However, unlike other child artists, Malvika did not pursue films after this and disappeared from showbiz. Now the girl is ready to start her second round in the film industry.

Recently, in an interaction with Hindustan Times, Malvika explained why she has stayed away from Bollywood for a while. Calling herself a very notorious child, the actress said playing the part would have distracted her because she was still in school and didn’t want to be one of those child actors dropping out of school.

Malvika told the main daily: “There were offers, but I was a very famous kid. My family really wanted me to focus on my education and focus on that. to be one of those child actors who drop out of school. If I was a brilliant student, my parents probably would have allowed me to play.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress Malvika Raaj debuts as team leader; First look

Malvika said that over time she came to realize that her parents made the wise decision to prioritize her education rather than allowing her to work in films. “I’m glad they didn’t let me do more movies. But my training in dancing, diction and everything went sideways,” Raaj told the tabloid.

Additionally, the actress revealed that she has kept in touch with director Karan Johar even during her hiatus from the movies and said, “Every time we meet it is a very cute and sweet emotion that we let’s share. “

Malvika, granddaughter of actor Jagdish Raj and niece of Anita Raj, said that despite being from the movie family, she never used her connections to find work.

K3G: Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan secretly trained to make Bole Chudiyan compare to Hrithik Roshan

“I used to visit my father’s film set when I was a kid. So I was exposed to the culture behind the scenes, but not in terms of work. I gave auditions for films. and ads. I’m here on mine, I’ll do it on my own, “HT said, quoting Malvika.

When asked if having a film background helps, the actress said, “It wasn’t easy because people still compare me to this character (Pooja), even today. C ‘is something I have to deal with. you are a famous personality and wherever you go people recognize you. “

Malvika Raaj is set to make her debut as the protagonist of Nilesh Sahay’s upcoming action thriller Squad. The film marks the acting debut of Rinzing, son of Danny Denzongpa.