Young Poo Malvika Raaj from K3G: I didn’t want to be one of those dropping-out child actors | Bollywood





Malvika Raaj had a dream career start at the age of 11 when she starred in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001) starring the younger version of Pooja, aka Poo, a character played by Kareena Kapoor Khan. And as she prepares for her second run in the film industry, she reveals why she’s been away from Bollywood for so long. There were offers, but I was a very famous kid. My family really wanted me to focus on my studies and focus on that. Acting would have really distracted me during my school years. I didn’t want to be one of those child actors who drop out of school. If I was a brilliant student then my parents would probably have allowed me to play, she explains her decision behind the interruption. Raaj admits that it’s only now that she realizes how her parents made the wise decision to prioritize her education. I’m glad they didn’t let me do more movies. But my training in dance, diction and everything happened alongside, she tells us. The actor may have strayed from the movies, but she has kept in touch with his director, Karan Johar. Every time we meet it is a very cute and sweet emotion that we share, it wells up. Raaj, daughter of filmmaker Bobby Raaj and granddaughter of actor Jagdish Raj, says she may have grown up in a film family and with social connections to filmmakers, but she didn’t use it to find work. I used to visit my father’s film set when I was a kid. So I was exposed to the culture behind the scenes, but not in terms of work. I have given auditions for films and commercials. I’m here all alone, I’ll get by on my own, she says confidently. The 30-year-old is set to make her Bollywood debut with actor Rinzing Denzongpa, son of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa. In 2017, she also starred in a Telugu film and has also been a popular model since the age of 17. When asked if film training helps, Raaj was quick to say he can act both ways. She clarifies: It was not easy because people still compare me to this character (Pooja) even today. It’s something I have to deal with. The good part is that you are a famous personality and wherever you go people recognize you.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos