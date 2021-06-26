Bollywood sends birthday wishes to Arjun Kapoor





New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): As actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 36th birthday on Saturday, wishes from the B’town fraternity poured into social media for him. Bollywood star Katrina Kaif jumped on Instagram Stories and shared a captivating photo of Arjun with a birthday note that read, “Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor this year brings you all the love, peace and happiness.” Anushka Sharma also shared a comeback photo with herself with the ‘Gunday’ actor and wrote an endearing note to him that read, “Joon birthday joon! May this year bring you even more success, love. and happiness. ” Famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra released an old video around the time the birthday boy walked for him at the Lakme fashion show. Next to the photo he wrote “Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor” with a shiny heart emoticon. His “Sardar Da Grandson” co-star Rakulpreet Singh also wished him by posting a wacky comeback pic and wrote: “Happyyy Happyy bdayyyy u crazyyyy person !! Have a super awesome.” With a delightful message, her “Ki and Ka” Co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished Arjun his birthday by noting, “Happy Birthday Arjjjj! Big Love Always !!” Many other celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Jacqueline Fernandez, Huma Qureshi, and others also wished Arjun a happy birthday. Meanwhile, on the job front, Arjun will be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in ‘Bhoot Police’. (ANI)

