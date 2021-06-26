Is Casualty tonight, Saturday June 26, 2021?





Casualty typically airs every Saturday night, but the schedule will change this week. Is Casualty on tonight? No, Casualty will not be tonight (Saturday June 26). Instead, MOTD Live: UEFA Euro 2020 will start at 7:30 p.m. on BBC One.





The victim is not here tonight (Photo credit: BBC) Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Suki Panesar to show a ‘softer side’ as Vinny fights for his life It’s Italy against Austria with the kick-off from 8 p.m. When will Casualty be back? Victim will be back on screen next week (Saturday July 3) and there will be a lot of drama at Holby City Hospital… SPOILERS: What happens in the next episode of Casualty? Lev approaches homophobic Sam with a bundle of money, ready to pay the assault charges against him. However Faith tracks him down, worried about the money and worried that Lev might do something that he will end up regretting.





Faith watches Lev confront Sam (Photo credit: BBC) She watches in horror as Lev confronts Sam, who is outraged at being offered payment and refuses to drop the charges. As Sam continues to taunt Lev, he is hit by a car and left in a dangerous state. Despite the way Sam has treated him, Lev steps in to help him. Meanwhile, Vanessa Lytton returns to the ER next week with injuries. Vanessa was previously on Casualty as the hospital’s CEO from 2009-2010, played by Leslie Ash. Now disabled, Vanessa was rushed to the emergency room by her husband Mike.





Vanessa returns (Photo credit: BBC) Read more: This is Going To Hurt on BBC One: First pictures with Ben Wishaw released It looks like Mike and Vanessa are a happy couple, but when Tina and Rash notice scratches on his arm, they worry that everything is not as it seems. Meanwhile, Charlie is shaken when a patient with chest pain demands treatment. Things take a disturbing turn when his patient, Tom, accuses him of having an affair with his wife. Soon Charlie realizes that Tom has faked chest pains to get him. However, Tom explains that there were messages sent to his wife on a dating app from a profile with Charlie’s picture on it. Charlie tells Tina, who suggests that someone could deliberately use her photos to fish women. Want more victims? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated spoiler section to guide you. Leave us a comment onour Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know what you think!

