Actress Nayanthara to make Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in upcoming Atlees film

Actress Nayanthara, who has worked mostly in South Indian films so far, could now make her Bollywood debut thanks to director Atlees’ upcoming film, which will also star actor Shah Rukh Khan, according to reports. .

Atlee, who made her mark in Kollywood through films like Raja Rani |, and actor Vijay-starrers Theri, Bigil, and Mersal, will also make his Bollywood directorial debut with this film.

However, other details about the film have yet to be revealed. Atlee had given a hint about this project during a conversation on Twitter in 2019. Atlee had said, I have tremendous love and respect for SRK sir and he loves my job too. Soon hopefully we’ll do something about it (sic). An official announcement should be made shortly.

Reports claimed the film had been in the works for over a year now and the crew had also started pre-production on the film. Media sources also said that Kannada actor Sudeep Sanjeev will play the role of the antagonist.

Nayanthara has already worked with Atlee on two films so far: Raja Rani | and Bigil. The actress was last seen in the Tamil movie Mokuthi Amman, directed by comedian RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, and in director AR Murugadoss Darbar.

Nayanthara has quite a few projects to come in his kitty. She is ready for the release of the Tamil thriller netrikan, which is a remake of the Korean movie Blinded. The actress will also play one of the main roles in director Sivas. Annaatthe, alongside Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Siddharth Anands Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.