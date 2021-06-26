Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford leave Celebrity Gogglebox viewers stunned by unusual explosion





Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford left fans in awe of their last appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox. The husband and wife duo were back on the Channel 4 show on Friday night to give their thoughts on a week on TV. Fans are used to seeing the pair sticking to their strict rules before the watershed, like This Morning and Loose Women. But they were able to let go while filming Celebrity Gogglebox, and they certainly did in the later scenes. In Friday’s episode, the famous faces were seen watching an episode of BBC One’s Dragon’s Den. READ MORE: Kerry Katona on the verge of tears as she peeks inside Cheshire mansion As usual, the Dragons interviewed one particular businesswoman whose speech didn’t quite turn out and admitted that she “wasn’t good” on the math side. After being shot by Deborah Meaden, the candidate received no investment offers and had to leave by the elevator, leaving Eamonn and Ruth to discuss what they would do in the situation. “Do you think when they walk in the elevator and the doors close they go ‘f ** k off’? He said to his other half, while offering her a rude wave of the hand. Eamonn asked if he thought the contestant would get on the elevator and say “F *** off” while lifting two middle fingers. Ruth started to laugh and agreed that is what she would do if ever in this situation.





(Image: Channel 4)

The pair then continued to repeat the phrase “F ** k off” with finger gestures in an explosion out of character. But fans found it absolutely hilarious. “And that’s why Eamonn and Ruth need to be taken back to #thismorning,” one tweeted. Another said: “” I can’t believe I just heard Eamonn Holmes say f ** k off # CelebrityGogglebox # GoggleBox “. “” LIFE DOES !!!! Hear @EamonnHolmes shout ‘f ** k off’ and finger @ C4Gogglebox #CelebrityGogglebox #EamonnHolmes @RuthieeL, “added a third. A fourth said: “Omg @EamonnHolmes has sworn! #CelebrityGogglebox.” “Thanks @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL for the F ** k Off comment on Gogglebox tonight. I almost wet myself with laughter. Best [part] of the program, ”said another.





(Image: Channel 4)

We’re pretty sure we won’t hear any of that language when Eamonn and Ruth return to This Morning soon. The presenters will resume the ITV show for six weeks this summer in place of regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. It comes after fans were outraged that they didn’t perform the show during the last midterm hiatus with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary instead.







