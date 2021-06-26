DUI checkpoints planned near North Hollywood this weekend





NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA The Los Angeles Police Department will be hosting a series of DUI checkpoints this weekend, including a pair of stops near North Hollywood. This Saturday, patrol officers will be stationed in the West Valley area from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., and at Glenoaks Boulevard and Truesdale Street in Sun Valley from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“The locations of the checkpoints are selected on the basis of a history of accidents and impaired driving arrests,” the LAPD said in a statement. “The main purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from impaired driving. LAPD has offered the following tips for drivers to stay safe on the roads.

“Do you see someone who is obviously impaired trying to drive?” Pick up the keys and help him make alternate arrangements to find a sober way home. “ Report Drunk Drivers Call 911.

Are you having a party? Offer non-alcoholic drinks. Watch who drinks and how they get home. Funding for DUI checkpoints comes from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” said Commander Woodyard, Commander of the Traffic Group. “We are always on the lookout for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is always dangerous.” Find the full list of checkpoints below.

friday 25 june 5:00 PM – 1:00 AM DUI Saturation Patrol in the Newton area

DUI checkpoint from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Manchester Avenue and Denver Avenue in Los Angeles saturday june 26 DUI Saturation Patrol from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. in the South East Zone

5:00 PM – 1:00 AM DUI Saturation Patrol in the West Valley area

DUI checkpoint from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Glenoaks Boulevard and Truesdale Street in Sun Valley Sunday June 27 DUI saturation patrol from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the port area Checkpoint locations are subject to change or cancellation. Drivers accused of DUI face an average of $ 13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to the LAPD.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos