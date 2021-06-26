Marilyn Manson will surrender to police for alleged assault





M Arilyn Manson is reportedly set to turn into a police officer for an active arrest warrant issued in October 2019. According to Gilford Police, attorneys for Mr Mansons have agreed to have the star surrender under warrant in Los Angeles. Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee said the rocker would now have to report to the Los Angeles Police Department and have a court date across the country in New Hampshire. If the 52-year-old turns into the Los Angeles Police Department, an indictment could be scheduled as early as mid-August. READ MORE The incident happened during Mr. Mansons’ Hell Never Dies tour with Rob Zombie at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in August 2019. A videographer, who had been contracted out to record the concert, claimed that during the show, the singer decided to shoot him with his snot. The incident was then supported by other bystanders who were nearby in the pit area of ​​the scene. Gilford Police had issued two arrest warrants and it was released to the public in May. In a Gilford Police Department Facebook post, they said: The Gilford Police Department has an active arrest warrant for Brian Hugh Warner (aka: Marilyn Manson) on two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault resulting from a 2019 incident at the Bank of New Pavilion in Hampshire. The alleged assaults involved a videographer. Mr Warner, his agent and legal counsel have known about the warrant for some time and he has made no effort to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges. Mr Burpee said he believed sharing the warrant on Facebook pressured Mr Manson to respond to the case. This is not the only legal problem Mr. Manson faces. Mansons’ attorney called the allegations “provably false”. Mr. Mansons’ label and agents let him down at the time. In response to the February allegations, he wrote on Instagram that these were “horrific distortions of reality.”

