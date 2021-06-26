Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta, Rasika Dugal: actors fight for self-censorship on OTT platforms | Web series
Censorship on web platforms has been hotly debated for a long time. While the media outlet came under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting last year, an official censorship body remains absent in the country.
Lately, there has been a growing demand for content censorship on OTT platforms, especially after shows such as Taandav, Mirzapur and Family man 2 became involved in controversies. While the creators, as well as the platforms they aired on, have faced criticism, even the actors have been blamed for the objectionable scenes that their on-screen characters were a part of.
To avoid such unpleasant incidents, many stakeholders believe that instead of blindly following the scenario, actors need to have more say in exercising some form of self-censorship. They should be free to voice their concerns about content that they feel is unnecessary or that could be problematic.
And it already seems to be happening too. Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has titled two seasons of The family man, said, were very honest with the product we made. So much so that if there is an actor who improvises on a swear word and we thought it wasn’t necessary, our directors, Raj & DK, would ask the actor not to use that particular word in this situation.
Bajpayee, 52, further says that actors are responsible people too and that we don’t do things just for fun or just because there is the freedom to do anything on OTT. Were responsible for the freedom that was given to us on this medium, he emphasizes.
Actress Rasika Dugal, who has appeared on many popular OTT shows such as the Mirzapur series and Our love season 1 and 2, notes that there are creative conversations that everyone engages in, and the story dictates what’s essential and what isn’t.
There will be some things that are not necessary, but everyone can have a different idea. Sometimes the people you work with agree with you, if they don’t, there is common ground. The environments I have worked in are very healthy, she shares.
She doesn’t want to approach self-censorship from the point of view that anything that might become controversial later should be removed beforehand.
There are certain shows or parties that are only made for effect. Some are not. As an actor, I have no general rule, adds Dugal.
Instead of censoring content, should there be an alternative? Actor Sharad Kelkar prefers to categorize content according to appropriate age ranges and not completely censor it.
You can give a warning, 16 or 18 and over. Our show The Family Man 2 was also rated A, where there was nudity or abusive language. If you are educated and sane, you won’t watch it. The characters are fictional, so don’t take it to heart, says Kelkar, 44, admitting that there are creators who use elements like nudity and strong language to capture eyeballs.
But because of one scene, if you censor the whole series, phir mazaa nahi aata. On the other hand, there are shows that are only sold on nudity and swear words, so the censorship should look into those kinds of shows, he says.
Speaking of self-censorship, Special operations Actor Divya Dutta is clear that if her character really demands it, she’s up for it. I’m lucky to have worked with directors who censor themselves. If something is to be presented, it has to be part of the story. I do not question at all. But if you show someone they’re totally wild, you can’t tame them, she says.
