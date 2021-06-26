Corrupt LAPD Officers Involved in Biggie Smalls Murder, Documentary Says

The murder of rapper Notorious BIG was orchestrated with the help of corrupt Los Angeles police officers, according to a new documentary.

Last Man Standing, by British filmmaker Nick Broomfield, presents what would be new evidence proving law enforcement involvement in the death of the artist also known as Biggie Smalls.

Its title refers to Suge Knight, the all-powerful record director who is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for manslaughter.

Director Nick Broomfields’ documentary Last Man Standing examines allegations surrounding the murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious BIG Photo: Dogwoof / PA

The documentary examines the theory that Knight sponsored in 1997 for the murder of Smalls, born Christopher George Latore Wallace, in retaliation for the earlier murder of Tupac Shakur, another hip-hop superstar who was shot the previous year during the high-profile feud of the coast is on the west coast.

He claims corrupt LAPD officers moonlighted at Knights Death Row Records and helped orchestrate the second coup.

It features witnesses who say they saw the officers present the night of the car murder of Wallaces, 24, at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles.

Broomfield, who directed the Biggie & Tupac documentary in 2002, said aspects of the murder suggested police involvement rather than a gang shooting.

Broomfield is pictured here with Suge Knight, the record director who was allegedly involved in the murder of the Notorious BIG Photo: Dogwoof / PA

He told the PA news agency: I think it involves members of the police force. This is a very significant murder, it was an incredibly well executed murder, which did not have any of the signs of a gang murder, which usually involves spraying a car with bullets.

New York-born Wallace was shot four times while in the front passenger seat of a Chevrolet Suburban after leaving a Soul Train Music Awards after-party around 12:45 a.m. on March 9.

The attackers fired a 9mm pistol from a dark-colored vehicle before setting off at full speed.

Last Man Standing says the bullet entry holes show the precision of a trained shooter while questioning why the killer was able to escape such a busy area without being apprehended by police.

No one has ever been charged with the murder of Shakur or Wallace.

Broomfield said he returned for a follow-up documentary after Biggie & Tupac because he was pissed off about what had happened since.

Russell Poole, a former LAPD detective who has said for years that his fellow officers were involved in the Wallaces murder, died aged 58 in 2015 while still trying to solve the case.

Broomfield said he was disappointed that a lawsuit by Wallaces’ mother Voletta against the LAPD for the wrongful death of the rappers was dismissed in 2010.

And a rival little documentary theory that Knight’s close friend Wardell Poochie Fouse was the trigger that really got my goat, Broomfield said.

Now half of America believed in something that clearly wasn’t true, he told PA.

It was my motivation. I was pretty annoyed by what had happened and felt that Russell deserved something better, as did Voletta and the Biggie Estate. They deserve some sort of closure.

The LAPD has been approached for comment.

The film will hit theaters in select theaters on July 2.