Rafe Spall reveals Hollywood weight pressure | Celebrity

Rafe Spall has revealed a struggle with weight in the theater industry.

The 38-year-old actor admitted that in a recent “famous” television job, production staff were asked to hire a personal trainer after they expressed concerns about their weight.

In the Guardian podcast, “Comfortable Dining with Grace Dent,” Raff said: My worst nightmare has come true. “

And Rafe was open to the idea that he was told to lose weight in the 2013 movie “Give It A Year”.

“It became clear that we had to lose weight to make a movie,” he said. “A coach was therefore assigned. I love ”, twice a day, for 13 weeks. “It was raining. An ordinary man.”

“In fact, in this movie that I’m really proud of, I love it. I had to do everything to make it look like a “normal person”. I haven’t played a superhero. I played an ordinary man. “

Rafe has faced pressure on men and women in the theater industry to see specific ways onscreen.

He says, “There is a lot of public talk about the horrific pressure women put on the entertainment industry to deal with unrealistic forms. The same applies to me, and I’m for who I don’t know on both sides, and I’m sick of it.

“When I watched the movie of a man taking off his shirt, my life and existence for four months was based on how I saw them, and I was hungry to look like that in essence.

“I have to whip [lose weight].. And I think it’s harmful. It is harmful to me, the public and everyone. “